HCLTech elevates Public Sector expertise with launch of US subsidiary

NEW YORK and NOIDA, India, March 31, 2025 /CNW/ -- HCLTech, a leading global technology company, today announced the launch of a subsidiary dedicated to serving state and local government, and education (SLED) organizations, as well as federal civilian and defense agencies in the United States. HCLTech Public Sector Solutions (PSS) will leverage the company's 25+ years of industry expertise and integrated technology solutions to deliver impactful outcomes for the public sector and better serve its constituents. This launch underscores HCLTech's continued growth in the public sector following the establishment of the Strategic Segments business under Arjun Sethi's leadership as Chief Growth Officer for Strategic Segments since November.

"A sharper focus through a dedicated subsidiary will enable us to deliver our AI and digital transformation expertise across all public sector segments," said C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director of HCLTech. "By combining our comprehensive AI suite, deep subject matter expertise, industry-leading talent and dedicated leadership, we are better positioned to partner with government agencies and enhance the experience for the constituents they serve."

"There is an increasing demand for AI-led technology solutions and services in the public sector," said Arjun Sethi, Chief Growth Officer for Strategic Segments at HCLTech. "From digital engineering and cybersecurity to AI-powered platforms for citizen engagement, our specialized solutions are designed to translate data into insights, drive IT efficiencies, and maximize impact, all while helping government agencies navigate current and future technology transformation with confidence."

The PSS subsidiary elected three members to its board of directors: Arjun Sethi, HCLTech General Counsel Raghu Raman Lakshmanan and HCLTech Chief Marketing Officer Jill Kouri. Sethi was appointed as President and Raman Lakshmanan as Treasurer and Secretary.

