HCA HealthONE Rose First in Colorado to Adopt Perimeter's Advanced OCT Imaging Technology for Use in Surgery

TORONTO and DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSXV: PINK) (OTCQX: PYNKF) ("Perimeter" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage medical technology company, announced today that Dr. Kayla Griffith, Breast Surgical Oncologist, and HCA HealthONE Rose , part of the HCA HealthONE network of 9 hospitals and 17 surgery centers in the Rocky Mountain region and one of the largest health systems in the Denver area, are the first in Colorado to adopt the company's S-Series OCT (optical coherence tomography) advanced imaging technology for tissue visualization in the operating room. The S-Series is cleared by the FDA for general tissue imaging and is the only wide-field OCT technology used in surgical procedures today.

"HCA HealthONE Rose is highly ranked for its patient care, and its surgical and women's care are well-recognized for their excellence. HCA HealthONE Rose's commitment to quality patient care is exemplified in its staff, and evident in its participation in initiatives such as the Colorado Hospital Transformation Project, which aims to improve patient care across communities," said Perimeter CEO Adrian Mendes. "We believe our technology has the potential to enhance surgical care and we are honored that they have chosen the S-Series. We look forward to a strong partnership."

Unlike the S-Series OCT, traditional technologies such as X-ray, ultrasound or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) do not have the resolution to see disease at the cellular level. As a result, surgeons must wait up to 10 days for pathology results to either confirm clean margins or indicate positive margins, which typically necessitates patients returning for another procedure. With the S-Series OCT surgeons have advanced imaging to provide additional insights into their decision-making.

The S-Series OCT system incorporates Perimeter's wide-field OCT technology to see disease at the cellular level. It is optimized down to 2mm for identifying regions of interest in tissue microstructures and features such as blood vessels, ducts, and glands, making it ideal for visualizing surgical margins.

HCA HealthONE Rose is the most recent major regional medical center to adopt Perimeter's S-Series OCT as the Company expands its commercial footprint across the country and awaits a regulatory decision on its next-generation technology, B-Series OCT, which combines OCT with artificial intelligence .

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.

Based in Toronto, Canada and Dallas, Texas, Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (TSX-V: PINK) (OTCQX: PYNKF) is a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address areas of high unmet medical need. Available across the U.S., our FDA-cleared Perimeter S-Series OCT system provides real-time, cross-sectional visualization of excised tissues at the cellular level. The breakthrough-device-designated investigational Perimeter B-Series OCT with ImgAssist AI represents our next-generation artificial intelligence technology that was recently evaluated in a pivotal clinical trial, with support from a grant of up to US$7.4 million awarded by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas. The company's ticker symbol "PINK" is a reference to the pink ribbons used during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

S-Series OCT Intended Use and Unapproved Uses

The S-Series OCT is indicated for use as an imaging tool in the evaluation of excised human tissue microstructure by providing two-dimensional, cross-sectional, real-time depth visualization with image review manipulation software for identifying and annotating regions of interest. Perimeter S-Series OCT has 510(k) clearance under a general indication and has not been evaluated by the U.S. FDA specifically for use in breast tissue, breast cancer, other types of cancer, margin evaluation, and reducing re-excision rates. The safety and effectiveness of these uses has not been established. For more information, please visit www.perimetermed.com/disclosures .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In this news release, words such as "may," "would," "could," "will," "likely," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information may relate to management's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements or information regarding the future financial position, business strategy and strategic goals, competitive conditions, research and development activities, projected costs and capital expenditures, research and clinical testing outcomes, taxes and plans and objectives of, or involving, Perimeter. Without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated terms and jurisdictions of the Offering; securities offered thereunder; the timing of the Offering, including the anticipated Closing Date; use of proceeds from the Offering; fees anticipated to be paid to the Agent and terms thereof; regulatory and exchange approvals, including the listing of the common shares offered pursuant to the Offering on the TSXV, are forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, any particular result will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond Perimeter's control. Such forward-looking statements reflect Perimeter's current view with respect to future events, but are inherently subject to significant medical, scientific, business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties and contingencies. In making forward-looking statements, Perimeter may make various material assumptions, including but not limited to (i) the accuracy of Perimeter's financial projections; (ii) obtaining positive results from trials; (iii) obtaining necessary regulatory approvals; and (iv) general business, market, and economic conditions. Further risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those applicable to Perimeter and described in Perimeter's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, which is available on Perimeter's SEDAR+ profile at https://www.sedarplus.ca , and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Perimeter does not intend, nor does Perimeter undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events, or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

Contacts

Stephen Kilmer

Investor Relations

Direct: 647-872-4849

Email: [email protected]

Susan Thomas

Media Relations

Direct: 619-540-9195

Email: [email protected]

Adrian Mendes

Chief Executive Officer

Toll-free: 888-988-7465 (PINK)

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Inc.