HAVN Life Successfully Exports Psilocybin from Jamaica Facility into the U.S. for Research Purposes

The Company was able to export naturally derived psilocybin to their California-based Supply Partner, Mycrodose Therapeutics late last week.

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: HAVN) (OTC: HAVLF) (FSE: 5NP) (the "Company" or "Havn Life"), a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for investigational research as potential active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to support brain health, is pleased to announce it has successfully exported naturally derived psilocybin from its facility in Jamaica into the U.S.

HAVN Life's operations in Jamaica are facilitated by strategic partnerships with Hypha Wellness and P.A. Benjamin Manufacturing Company to provide cultivation and processing facilities for psilocybin-containing mushrooms for authorized research purposes.

The importation of the naturally derived psilocybin into California was completed after the Company's supply partner Mycrodose Therapeutics was granted an import license from the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Mycrodose will be acting as a distributor for HAVN Life's naturally-derived psilocybin in the United States, allowing the Company to fulfill the various supply agreements it has in place.

"With their track-record of working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"), a proven track record of core business fundamentals, and registration with the DEA, Mycrodose Therapeutics is an ideal supply partner for HAVN Life," says CEO Tim Moore. "Having a supply partner that gives us access to the rapidly growing U.S. market for research purposes is absolutely key for us as we look to expand our business in 2022," he adds.

The successful import by Mycrodose Therapeutics in the U.S. comes on the heels of HAVN Life's recent announcement of the import of naturally derived psilocybin into Canada by their supply partner, Nectar Health Sciences Laboratory Division Inc ., signalling a ramping up of supply chain activities and positioning HAVN Life as an early mover with its ability to supply companies with high-quality, naturally derived psilocybin for investigational research for potential therapeutic purposes.

"This partnership helps support our company's ambitious product development and R&D milestones by offering a potential alternative to synthetic derived psilocybin at a fraction of the cost for use in investigational research," says Mycrodose Therapeutics CEO Chad Conner. "Most importantly, our partnership with HAVN Life helps address supply chain issues with obtaining GMP psilocybin for our own research and the research of other US-based Institutions researching psychedelics for authorized purposes," he adds.

An MOU between HAVN Life and Mycrodose Therapeutics was announced in September, kickstarting a supply and distribution partnership that is now fully operational. The partnership will allow HAVN Life to provide naturally derived GMP psilocybin in the U.S. for authorized research purposes at competitive prices, and aims to help ease supply chain issues currently facing hundreds of pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and nonprofits across the United States of American that cannot find psilocybin for authorized research purposes at an affordable price.

The supply of psilocybin to Mycrodose therapeutics will be in compliance with all applicable rules and regulations of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

HAVN Life Sciences is a Vancouver, British Columbia based biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds to investigate their potential use as active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to support brain health, along with non-psychedelic mushroom extracts as natural health products.

Through its research division, HAVN Labs, the company has developed an end-to-end supply chain of standardized, naturally derived psychedelic compounds for investigation use for potential therapeutic purposes. Additionally, HAVN Life offers a new line of high-quality non- psychedelic mushroom and plant nutritional supplements that help support healthy immune function and support a healthy lifestyle.*

Purchase our products and find out more at yourhavnlife.com

* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Mycrodose Therapeutics is a US-Based pharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California specializing in the development of advanced drug delivery systems utilizing psychedelic compounds to treat mental health and cognitive degenerative diseases. Mycrodose is one of only a few private companies that has been granted a Schedule I License and been approved by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA),State of California Attorney General's Research Advisory Board, and The US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to research four (4) psychedelic compounds: psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, and DMT. The company believes that its IP-Protected Sustained Microdosing Technology™ is a smarter and safer approach to delivering pharmaceutical compounds to patients of all ages and allows for an expandable and scalable business model.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the exportation and importation of psilocybin-containing mushrooms, compliance with [the rules and regulations of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration] (the "[DEA] Compliance"), investigational research of psychedelic compounds for potential therapeutic purposes, Company's business, products and future of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risk that the continued exportation and importation of psilocybin-containing mushrooms may not be completed as contemplated, or at all, risks that the Company may not be able to obtain or maintain DEA Compliance as contemplated, or at all, risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

