HAVN Life Ships First White Label Order to Distribution Partner Woke Pharmaceuticals in Australia

The distribution agreement , signed between the two companies in November 2021, will see the white label products available through Australian retailers, including major supermarkets and other retail outlets, as well as through various e-commerce portals such as Australia and New Zealand Amazon sites.

"We are very pleased to make this first shipment of HAVN white label products into what we anticipate will be a very strong market," says HAVN Life CEO, Tim Moore. "With this shipment and our recent launch of the Brain Evolve Series in North America, we're making good on our promise of retail expansion, with more global distribution growth planned for the near future," he adds.

The partnership between HAVN Life and Woke Pharmaceuticals will see their white label products brought to market in Australia, New Zealand and China, whose natural health product market is forecasted to reach US $52 billion in 2023.

About HAVN Life Sciences Inc.

HAVN Life Sciences is a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of APIs, the development of natural health products, and innovative therapies to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind.

Through its research division, HAVN Labs, the company has developed an end-to-end supply chain of GMP naturally derived psychedelic compounds for research that will define the future of modern medicine. With its new line of natural health products, HAVN Life offers a full range of high-quality mushroom and plant extracts that help boost immune function, reduce inflammation, and support a healthy lifestyle.

About Woke Pharmaceuticals

Woke Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd is an Australian-based company focused on the development and commercialisation of novel psychedelic therapies for the treatment of mental health disorders. The Company's lead candidates are based on synthetic psilocybin for the treatment of depression. Woke Pharmaceuticals is developing a novel micro-dose formulation for treatment of moderate depression and a novel high-dose formulation with concomitant psychotherapy for treatment of major depression. Both candidates are expected to enter Phase II trials in 2022 with leading investigators in the field of mental health. For further information, please visit www.wokeph.com.

