HAVN Life Receives Extension of Six Months to Hold its Annual General Meeting from the Registrar of Companies, British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC , Oct. 8, 2021 /CNW/ – HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: HAVN) (OTC: HAVLF) (FSE: 5NP) (the "Company" or "HAVN Life") announces that it has been granted an extension of six months by the Registrar of Companies, to hold its first Annual General Meeting under section 182(4) of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The six months extension is from October 8, 2021, to April 8, 2022.

About HAVN Life Sciences Inc.

HAVN Life Sciences is a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of APIs, the development of natural health products, and innovative therapies to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind.

Through its research division, HAVN Labs, the company has developed an end-to-end supply chain of standardized, naturally derived psychedelic compounds for research that will define the future of modern medicine. With its new line of natural health products, HAVN Life offers a full range of high-quality mushroom and plant extracts that help boost immune function, reduce inflammation and support a healthy lifestyle.

