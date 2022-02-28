HAVN Life Natural Health Products Now Available on Amazon.com

The Company continues to grow its global retail footprint by partnering with the world's largest ecommerce site

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: HAVN) (OTC: HAVLF) (FSE: 5NP) (the "Company" or "HAVN Life"), a biotechnology company developing natural health products and innovative therapies to support brain health and cognitive function, is pleased to announce that its portfolio of natural health products is now available through Amazon.com. The ecommerce giant carries the full line of HAVN Life's natural health products launched last June , and ships to more than 100 countries around the globe.

"Over the past year, HAVN Life has been steadily working to build a solid foundation for our Retail Division by securing distribution partnerships and making sure our line of natural health products is available through the best possible e-commerce partners," says HAVN Life CEO Tim Moore. "Today, we are so pleased to announce that HAVN Life's suite of products will be sold through Amazon.com - the world's largest ecommerce site. With our growing retail footprint, HAVN Life is solidifying its position as an international supplier of plant-based natural health supplements, bolstering its role as a supply chain leader in the functional mushroom natural health product space." he adds.

The full line includes Rhodiola Relief , Mind Mushroom , Chaga Immunity , Reishi Recharge , Bacopa Brain , Lion's Mane and Cordyceps Perform and is now available through Amazon.com, Amazon.ca and Well.ca , as well as through their HAVN Life's ecommerce site, yourhavnlife.com , which ships products to both US and Canadian customers. The products can also be purchased at Horizon Grocery + Wellness, Choices Market and Nesters Market locations in British Columbia, Canada, as well as at independent specialty retailers across Canada.

HAVN Life's natural health products are expected for introduction to the Australian, New Zealand and Chinese market in 2022 through the Company's distribution partner, Woke Pharmaceuticals . The Sydney-based company has distribution channels through Australian retailers, including major supermarkets and other retail outlets, as well as through various e-commerce portals such as Australia and New Zealand Amazon sites.

HAVN Life formulations are non-GMO, vegan, bioavailable, and naturally-derived from functional mushrooms and other plants and created with human optimization in mind. The natural health product line has been thoughtfully formulated with adaptogens and antioxidants to support overall brain health, with natural compounds that are proven to support memory, focus, energy, and overall cognitive function.

About HAVN Life Sciences Inc.

HAVN Life Sciences is a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of APIs, the development of natural health products, and innovative therapies to support brain health and cognitive function.

Through its research division, HAVN Labs, the company has developed an end-to-end supply chain of GMP naturally derived psychedelic compounds for research that will define the future of modern medicine. With its new line of natural health products, HAVN Life offers a full range of high-quality mushroom and plant extracts that help boost immune function, reduce inflammation and support a healthy lifestyle.

