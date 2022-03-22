HAVN Life Expands Supply Agreement with Mycotopia Therapies Inc.

The expanded partnership to include the distribution of functional mushrooms, HAVN Life natural health products and white label products, in addition to its naturally-derived psilocybin compounds

VANCOUVER, BC, March 22, 2022 HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: HAVN) (OTC: HAVLF) (FSE: 5NP) (the "Company" or "HAVN Life") a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychoactive compounds and the development of natural health products, is pleased to announce it has expanded its supply partnership with Mycotopia Therapies Inc. , adding a second supply agreement that covers functional mushrooms, HAVN Life's recently launched natural health products , as well as white label products (the "Expanded Supply Agreement").

Under the existing agreement , HAVN Life will supply naturally-derived psilocybin compounds to Mycotopia, helping to build a distribution channel to U.S.-based universities, researchers and companies, in accordance with federal laws and local protocols. The Expanded Supply Agreement will allow HAVN Life the opportunity to supply Mycotopia Therapies with functional mushrooms, as well as the white label supply and distribution of HAVN's line of natural OTC health products currently being registered with the Jamaican Ministry of Health ("MOH"). Jamaica's MOH is the pre-eminent Government organization whose mandate is "to ensure the provision of quality health services and to promote healthy lifestyles and environmental practices." The MOH, together with its Regional Health Authorities, Agencies and related organizations make up the public health system and are responsible for health care delivery across the island.

"We are delighted to grow our partnership with Mycotopia through the Expanded Supply Agreement," says HAVN Life CEO, Tim Moore. "We welcome the opportunity to see our products reach a broader market and look forward to working with Ben and his team in their development of plant-derived, therapeutic treatment options that address global mental healthcare needs," he adds.

"Mushrooms are the second highest growing natural health supplement and are underserved in the market," says Ben Kaplan, CEO of Mycotopia Therapies. "This Expanded Supply Agreement supports our ambitious product development and R&D milestones by offering a potential alternative to synthetic derived psilocybin at a fraction of the cost. With HAVN supplying Mycotopia Therapies with functional mushrooms, it helps address potential supply chain issues and enables Mycotopia to get to the distribution and revenue generation phase of our business plan, as we join forces with Ei.Ventures and form PSLY.com," he concludes.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Tim Moore

Chief Executive Officer

About HAVN Life Sciences Inc.

HAVN Life Sciences is a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of APIs, the development of natural health products, and innovative therapies to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind.

Through its research division, HAVN Labs, the company has developed an end-to-end supply chain of GMP naturally derived psychedelic compounds for research that will define the future of modern medicine. With its new line of natural health products, HAVN Life offers a full range of high-quality mushroom and plant extracts that help boost immune function, reduce inflammation and support a healthy lifestyle.

Purchase our products and find out more at yourhavnlife.com , and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and Youtube .

About Mycotopia Therapies Inc.

Mycotopia Therapies focuses on helping you heal and reclaim your life. Your journey of healing is an understanding of the causes and works to mental wellness through psychedelic enhanced psychotherapy, integrated with a professional team of mental wellness practitioners and cutting-edge technology. Psychedelic therapy is a holistic and spiritual approach providing healing and has shown successful treatment for many years.

In December 2021 Mycotopia Therapies Inc. announced its intent to potentially acquire botanical psilocybin pioneer, Ei.Ventures . When a definitive agreement is reached, the combined companies will pool their resources to develop regulatory approved, plant-derived, psychoactive therapeutic treatment options and non-psychoactive nutritional supplements and related products that address global mental healthcare needs. Upon closing, the company would be renamed PSLY.com to better reflect the Company's business moving forward.

Additional information on Mycotopia Therapies can be found on the Company's website at: https://www.mycotopiatherapies.com.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Expanded Supply Agreement, Mycotopia Therapies' business, products and future of Mycotopia Therapies' business, ‎ the Company's business, products and future of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risk that the anticipated benefits of the Expanded Supply Agreement will not be realized as contemplated, or at all, risks that Mycotopia Therapies' products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and Mycotopia Therapies' may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected, and risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.

SOURCE HAVN Life Sciences Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations: [email protected] 604 687-7130; Media: [email protected] 647 896-8078