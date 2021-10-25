HAVN Life Announces Departure of Rick Brar as Director

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (CSE : HAVN) (OTC: HAVLF) (FSE: 5NP) (the "Company" or "HAVN Life") announces the departure of Mr. Rick Brar as Vice-Chair of the board of directors of the Company ("Board") and as a director of the Company, effective immediately. The Company expresses its appreciation for Mr. Brar's services to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

On behalf of the Board, Mr. Vic Neufeld, Chairman of the Board, stated, "Mr. Brar has been instrumental in helping HAVN Life navigate the psychedelic sector as a start-up company in a nascent industry. We recognize the time commitments he has with his involvement in other businesses and truly appreciate his efforts and participation in our journey."

About HAVN Life Sciences Inc.

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychoactive compounds, the development of natural healthcare products, and innovative mental health treatment to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind. Learn more at: havnlife.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

