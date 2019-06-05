Havilah Provides an Update on the Verification Program at Ogama-Rockland

TORONTO, June 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Havilah Mining Corporation ("Havilah" or the "Company") (TSXV: HMC) is pleased to provide an update on its verification program at its 100% owned Ogama-Rockland project (the "project"), located 26 km southeast of Havilah's True North mine and mill complex in Bissett, Manitoba, Canada. The Company is reporting assay results from five diamond drill holes ("DDH") designed to twin historical drill holes completed between 2009 and 2012 by the previous operator. The results indicate the presence of high-grade gold in multiple structures within the extents of an historical mineral resource model prepared in 2013(1).

Release Highlights:

Each of the five drill holes intersected mineralized structures, with the following highlights:

9.1 g/t Au over 0.9 metres (DDH OG-18-001)

(DDH OG-18-001)

8.6 g/t Au over 1.3 metres (DDH OG-18-002)

(DDH OG-18-002)

16.9 g/t Au over 0.6 metres and 6.5 g/t Au over 2.0 metres (DDH OG-18-004)

and (DDH OG-18-004)

14.5 g/t Au over 0.6 metres (DDH OG-18-005)

(DDH OG-18-005) Four of the drill holes also intersected narrow zones of high-grade mineralization, including:

55.2 g/t Au over 0.3 metres (DDH OG-18-001)

(DDH OG-18-001)

100.5 g/t Au over 0.3 metres and 60.6 g/t Au over 0.5 metres (DDH OG-18-002)

and (DDH OG-18-002)

35.3 g/t Au over 0.3 metres (DDH OG-18-004)

(DDH OG-18-004)

80.9 g/t Au over 0.2 metres (DDH OG-18-005)

Dr. Scott Anderson, Vice President, Exploration, commented, "The work completed by Havilah's exploration team during the verification program at Ogama-Rockland indicates the presence of multiple, high-grade structures and provides a solid technical foundation to guide exploration efforts within the project area and across the eastern portion of the Rice Lake belt. The 2019 field season will focus on identifying large-scale sites of structural dilation at Ogama-Rockland and other high-priority project areas within Havilah's district-scale land holdings".

Overview of Verification Program

The program completed in March 2019 was designed to verify results reported by previous operators and to increase the Company's understanding of the extensive (1.2 km x 0.5 km) mineral system at Ogama-Rockland in order to lay the groundwork for future exploration and resource evaluation. Work completed includes:

Differential GPS surveying of historical drill collar locations





Recovery, re-examination and photographic documentation of 21,827 meters of historical drill core, previously cross-piled at the Ogama-Rockland site and now relocated to the storage facility at the True North complex





Check sampling of mineralized zones in historical drill core (140 samples from 29 zones)





Channel sampling and mapping of the surface projections of mineralized structures (67 samples from 10 saw-cut channels)





Completion of five NQ drill holes, totalling 1,898 metres





Collection of 2,198 samples of drill core for gold assay, trace element geochemistry or whole-rock geochemistry





Collection and analysis of detailed structural orientation data from drill core using the REFLEX ACT III and IQ-LOGGER systems

Drill Results Summary

Hole ID Az Incl From To Core length Gold

(degrees) (degrees) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) OG-18-001 216 -52 33.5 34.0 0.5 3.1





90.1 90.4 0.3 55.2





157.7 157.8 0.2 17.7





175.5 175.7 0.2 13.4





177.5 177.7 0.2 9.3





185.3 186.2 0.9 9.1 OG-18-002 217 -50 21.3 21.9 0.6 5.0





29.5 29.8 0.2 18.5





39.4 39.9 0.5 10.4





65.8 66.3 0.5 60.6





245.1 245.7 0.7 6.8





289.8 290.1 0.3 11.6





292.5 293.9 1.3 8.6





347.5 347.9 0.5 8.7





349.6 349.9 0.3 100.5 OG-18-003 211 -50 20.1 20.3 0.2 4.0





35.0 35.2 0.2 12.1 OG-18-004 216 -74 148.7 148.9 0.2 40.7





361.0 361.3 0.3 17.0





413.2 413.6 0.4 7.9





479.9 481.1 1.2 4.9





482.6 483.2 0.6 16.9





484.0 486.0 2.0 6.5





484.0 484.4 0.3 35.3 OG-18-005 220 -62 120.2 120.4 0.2 3.3





216.8 217.0 0.2 5.8





234.0 234.3 0.3 6.9





240.1 240.4 0.2 17.7





321.8 322.1 0.3 0.9





351.5 352.8 1.2 3.8





435.5 436.1 0.6 14.5





448.0 448.2 0.2 8.2





450.3 450.5 0.2 80.9

* Gold intervals reported in the above table are at a lower cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t Au. Weighted averaging has been used to calculate all reported intervals. Estimated true widths are variable, but on average are approximately 70% of the core lengths reported above.

About the Ogama-Rockland Project

The Ogama-Rockland project is part of Havilah's extensive land position within the highly prospective Rice Lake greenstone belt in southeastern Manitoba, Canada. The project includes the historic Ogama and Rockland mines, which collectively produced approximately 45,000 ounces of gold between 1948 and 1951. In 2013, Bison Gold Resources Inc. released an inferred mineral resource estimate for the Ogama-Rockland deposit of 1.28 million tonnes containing 337,000 ounces of gold at a grade of 8.17 g/t gold, based on the results of 27,873 metres of drilling in 77 drill holes completed between 2009 and 2012(1). Gold mineralization at Ogama-Rockland is hosted by quartz-sulphide veins in brittle-ductile structures within a multiphase tonalite-granodiorite pluton.

All historical scientific and technical information relating to the Property in this news release are based on and derived from the National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report for the Property titled "A Technical Review of the Ogama-Rockland Deposit on the Rice Lake Property, Manitoba, Canada for Bison Gold Resources Inc.", dated November 15, 2013, prepared by Andrew M. Chater, Ph.D., P.Geo, Senior Associate Geologist, Jamie Lavigne, M.Sc., P.Geo., Senior Associate Geologist and Clifford J. Duke, P.Eng., Senior Associate Geological Engineer of Watts Griffis and McOuat Limited (the "Technical Report"). The Technical Report is available under Bison Gold Resources Inc.'s issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company considers Bison Gold Resources Inc.'s resource estimate, as referenced above in this news release, to be a historical estimate. Although the Company believes this source to be generally reliable, such information is subject to interpretation and cannot be verified with complete certainty due to limits on the availability and reliability of raw data, the voluntary nature of the data gathering process and other inherent limitations and uncertainties. Significant data compilation and verification may be required by a qualified person before this historical estimate can be classified as a current resource. A qualified person has not undertaken sufficient work to classify this historical estimate as a current resource. The Company is not treating the historical estimate as a current resource.

QA/QC Protocols

The drilling results contained in this news release have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Sample processing and assay data were monitored through the implementation of a quality assurance/quality control program designed to follow industry best practices. Drill core samples selected by project geologists were sawn in half at the secure core logging facilities at the True North complex, with half of the core retained for reference purposes. Rock samples from drill core and surface channel cuts were sealed in plastic bags, placed into rice bags secured with numbered tags, and packed into wrapped totes for shipping. A formal chain-of-custody procedure was adopted for security of samples until their delivery at the laboratory. Samples were submitted to TSL Laboratories Inc. in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for sample preparation by crushing to 70% passing 1.7 mm, riffle splitting to obtain 250 g aliquots, and pulverizing to 95% passing 106 microns. Sample pulps were analyzed for gold by a 30 g fire assay and AAS finish. For samples returning >10 ppm Au, a cut of the original pulp was re-assayed with a gravimetric finish. Certified standards, non-certified blanks and field duplicates were inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals, such that QA/QC accounted for 12% of the total samples. Blanks were also inserted after any sample containing visible gold. Prep duplicates (coarse rejects) were submitted to ALS Ltd. in North Vancouver, BC for check assaying by a 30 g fire assay and AAS finish. For samples returning >10 ppm Au, a cut of the original pulp was re-assayed with a gravimetric finish. Results were evaluated for accuracy, precision and contamination.

Qualified Person Statement

The "Qualified Person" responsible for the planning, supervision and execution of the diamond drilling program and the verification of assay results in this release is Devin Pickell, P.Geo., Chief Geologist for Havilah Mining Canada Ltd. The "Qualified Person" responsible for preparing, verifying, reviewing and approving the technical information in this release is Dr. Scott Anderson, Ph.D., P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for the Company. Both individuals are considered Qualified Persons for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 with respect to the technical information being reported, who are practicing members of Engineers Geoscientists Manitoba (being a 'Recognised Professional Organisation' for the purposes of the ASX Listing Rules).

About the Rice Lake Greenstone Belt

The Rice Lake greenstone belt is situated at the western extent of the Uchi subprovince of the Archean Superior province, approximately 150 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba and 110 kilometres west of Red Lake, Ontario. It represents the Manitoba extension of the Red Lake and Birch-Uchi greenstone belts in Ontario, which have collectedly produced in excess of 30 million ounces of gold. Like the Red Lake belt, the Rice Lake belt records more than 300 million years of magmatism, sedimentation and orogenic activity along the south margin of the North Caribou Terrane – the ancient nucleus of the western Superior Province. Additionally, the Rice Lake belt is bounded by crustal-scale faults and contains fault-controlled basins of 'Temiskaming-like' fluvial-alluvial clastic rocks, which are important empirical guides to areas of high potential for orogenic gold deposits of the type found elsewhere in the Superior Province, most notably in the Timmins camp (Abitibi greenstone belt) in Ontario.

About Havilah Mining Corporation

Havilah is a junior gold producer and explorer that owns the True North mine and mill complex, and is currently reprocessing historic tailings on a seasonal basis. In addition to operating True North in Bissett, Manitoba, Havilah holds approximately 53,000 hectares of highly prospective land within and adjacent to the Rice Lake greenstone belt. Havilah believes its land package is a prime exploration opportunity, with potential to develop a mining district centred on its True North facility. The Company also owns the Tully project near Timmins, Ontario, and intends to focus on both organic growth opportunities and accretive acquisition opportunities in North America.

Havilah's True North complex and exploration land package are located within the traditional territory of the Hollow Water First Nation, signatory to Treaty No. 5 (1875). Havilah looks forward to maintaining open, co-operative and respectful communication with the Hollow Water First Nation in order to build mutually beneficial working relationships.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ron Clayton

President and CEO

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, statements about exploration plans and the timing and results thereof, are forward-looking statements. Although Havilah has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are given as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Havilah Mining Corporation

For further information: Scott Anderson, Ph.D., P.Geo, Vice President, Exploration, (204) 792-7194, sanderson@havilahmining.com, www.havilahmining.com