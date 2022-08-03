HAVAS HEALTH & YOU PARTNERS WITH REPUBLICA HAVAS TO CREATE REPUBLICA HAVAS HEALTH

New Offering Architects Health and Wellness Programs that Lead Cultural Understanding, Foster Health Equity For Multicultural Populations and Bring Deep Fluency and Multicultural Capabilities to World's Largest Health Network

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /CNW/ -- Havas Health & You, the world's largest health and wellness network, and industry leader Republica Havas today announced the creation of a new agency, Republica Havas Health, to help foster health equity for multicultural patients and consumers. Republica Havas's new division will be led by Co-founder, Chairman and CEO Jorge A. Plasencia, and will leverage the scale of HH&Y to reach brands and consumers across the United States, with quick global expansion plans. Republica Havas Health will focus on four key priorities – diversity in clinical research, culturally relevant health & wellness marketing, multicultural competence in healthcare, and concrete action to address health inequities.

Nearly half of the United States population identifies as multicultural and the world's population of more than 7 billion is increasingly more diverse – yet systemic inequities in how we reach, treat, and prioritize the health and wellness of diverse audiences remain staggeringly prevalent. Republica Havas Health aims to address that to help promote deep cultural fluency in health and wellness communications for Hispanic, African American, Asian American and LGBTQIA+ patients and consumers.

Republica Havas has had banner growth since they were established in 2006, with a proven track record of supporting powerhouse brands across categories – such as Walmart, Toyota and Google – by driving cultural relevancy. Their health and wellness experience spans over a decade and includes clients such as Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck, and Amgen – and they bring their specialized knowledge in this new partnership with Havas Health & You in cross-cultural health and wellness marketing.

"Our belief is that effective marketing and communications takes an inclusive approach from the onset, and that cultural relevancy is central to audience engagement, particularly in health. Republica Havas has a strong legacy of deep connection to the communities they serve, and has long acted as a liaison between brands and consumers to build trust and create solutions that promote innovation and equity," said Donna Murphy, Global CEO of HH&Y. "Formalizing a health-focused division of this booming business marks an incredible step, and marks an important moment in our shared mission of Human Purpose as we act in the service of elevating health and wellness outcomes for all."

Republica Havas is minority-certified with exclusive Corporate Plus designation by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), and its new division will bring together creative, media, PR, and social impact under one roof to build relationships and plan multifaceted, culture-first initiatives for clients.

"Since Republica's start in 2006, we have been passionate about connecting brands with consumers through cultural understanding and relevance," said Jorge A. Plasencia, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Republica Havas. "Partnering with Havas Health & You to broaden the scope of our work through Republica Havas Health marks an exciting next chapter for us and harnesses the critical importance of in-culture health and wellness communications," Plasencia added.

About Republica Havas

Republica Havas is one of America's leading and fastest-growing creative, media, and communications agencies. Founded in 2006 and based in Miami, Florida, Republica Havas provides integrated marketing services including strategy, creative, research, media planning and buying, analytics and consumer science, digital, public relations, social, and experiential to numerous blue-chip clients in the United States and markets around the world. Republica Havas also boasts Havas House, a global custom media, content and publishing company. Republica Havas is the lead U.S. multicultural agency partner of Paris-based Havas Group. Havas is a subsidiary of Vivendi, a global content, media, and communications group with assets including Universal Music Group, Canal+, Gameloft, StudioCanal, Editis, and Dailymotion. For more information, visit republicahavas.com and follow @RepublicaHavas on social media.

About Havas Health & You

Havas Health & You unites Havas Life, Health4Brands (H4B), Lynx, Red Havas and Havas Health Plus, all wholly owned health and communications networks, with the consumer health businesses and practices of Havas Creative Group. The network's approach is centered around Human Purpose and has the talent, tenacity, and technology that health companies, brands and people need to thrive in today's world. For more information, go to www.HavasHealthandYou.com.

