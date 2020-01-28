Havas Health & You Network Expands Global Innovation Offering

In their new roles, David and Philippe will continue to drive the quickly growing innovation agenda of the company, including tapping into the existing technology, digital and data capabilities and resources of the HH&Y agencies globally, and within Havas and Vivendi, to build bespoke teams and services customized to client needs. The continued expansion is in response to the growing need for data and technology-based solutions in the health and wellness categories.

After years leading the multi-awarded Havas Lynx, newly appointed David Hunt states, "Our intention is to deliver the right innovation, at the right time, for the right brief, leveraging our suite of unparalleled technology & data services. We have incredible innovation assets around the world, from AI to product innovation teams and more. When added to the assets within Vivendi and broader Havas, it makes for a very compelling proposition. Leading the EU and joining our global team, Philippe will play a critical role across Europe to better health outcomes by driving and leveraging this innovation." John Hackney, CEO of HH&Y Europe added, "We already have great digital capabilities within our individual European agencies. Philippe will be able to orchestrate that appropriately, while harnessing the greater technology capabilities of the Havas and Vivendi Groups, to drive best in class innovation that contributes to our global agenda."

Huot-Louradour brings over 15 years of health and digital experience to the position, having previously held the position of Managing Director at Havas digital agency Full Six, setting up Full Six Health and more recently, as Managing Director of Havas Health Paris. Huot-Louradour commented, "This is a fantastic opportunity. Meaningful innovation lies at the core of Havas Group's strategy and should be more pragmatic in health and wellness, definitively dedicated to help patients and HCP's to manage pathologies. We believe that the pharma industry is now clearly ready to go further in their 'beyond the pill' strategies and that technology will lead the health and wellness categories moving forward."

HH&Y Global CEO Donna Murphy adds, "Our innovation practice globally is a key competitive advantage for us and will be an even deeper focus moving forward. The impact of technology and data as it relates to health and wellness cannot be understated, and David and Phillipe bring profound expertise to help drive our offering in the EU and around the globe."

