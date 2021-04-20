Havas Health & You Bolsters Cloud-Based Client Solutions by Becoming the First Global Content Partner within Veeva Systems' Content Partner Program

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- Digital health has reached record-breaking funding this past year. In 2018, the market was valued at $8.5 billion, and by 2025, it is expected to grow to more than $55 billion according to Global Market Insights. Officially in the era of digitized medicine, these recent and rapid shifts are not unique to life sciences, but will propel exponential growth and bring tremendous value to the entire health ecosystem. New innovative tools are already making waves across health systems and hold great promise to transform the delivery of care services – improving efficiency, empowering through education, and bettering patient care.

Havas Health & You (HH&Y), the world's largest health network, today announces that they are the first network to become a Global Content Partner as part of Veeva Systems' Content Partner Program. Veeva is a leading global provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. Veeva's solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance. The agreement will integrate all HH&Y agencies into the industry's largest Content Partner Program community, making HH&Y the first and only network of its kind to be fully supported and enabled within Veeva's Commercial Cloud of products, specifically Vault PromoMats and Multichannel CRM.

"The future of our industry is most effectively propelled by high quality digital integration. Our content partnership with Veeva Systems will set us up to enhance our data-based solutions offering via real-time access, offering user-friendly, efficient, and sustainable cloud-based computing solves," commented Jeff Hoffman, Chief Development Officer and Partner, HH&Y.

Effective in all aspects from clinical trial design, to collection and analyzation of big data, to manufacturing controls enhancing safety and speed, the customized opportunities to come from HH&Y's partnership with Veeva Systems' extensive platform will offer wide-ranging opportunities for increased reach and flexibility while improving the overall HCP experience.

"For the first time since the popularization of pharmaceutical sales representatives, the way in which providers receive important drug information is open to creative exploration and innovation. As the industry evolves, partners like Veeva Systems are integral in helping our brands efficiently access and utilize necessary data to help us communicate with HCPs in more meaningful ways," added Donna Murphy, CEO, HH&Y.

About Havas Health & You

Havas Health & You unites wholly owned health and communications networks with the consumer health businesses and practices of Havas Creative Group. Its customer centric approach has the talent, tenacity, and technology that health-and-wellness companies, brands, and people need to thrive in today's world. For more information, go to www.HavasHealthandYou.com.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is the leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 950 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit www.veeva.com.

