HAVAS HEALTH & YOU APPOINTS DAN RUBIN AS PRESIDENT OF HAVAS HEALTH +

Dan brings to his new role more than 15 years of experience, having led teams and agencies in both the consumer and health categories while building purposeful partnerships for brands across diverse pharma and biotech businesses. Most recently, he served as President of 21GRAMS Gotham, one of the advertising arms/agencies of global health innovation company Real Chemistry, where he built and led the agency – which doubled in size in less than two years as a result of the business opportunities and culture he fostered. Dan has also held several key roles at CDM NY, including Managing Partner and EVP, Director of Client Services, during his tenure in the industry. Both Dan and Allison will report to HH&Y Global CEO Donna Murphy.

"I am incredibly excited to be joining HH&Y; a company that I've long admired from afar," said Rubin. "The network's willingness to invest in innovation and take risks has kept the company on the cutting edge of health communications, and I'm thrilled to be a part of an organization that puts people at the center of every action, decision, and idea. There's a tremendous foundation to build off here; I look forward to driving what's next for Havas Health & You, our clients, and ultimately the communities we serve."

"Dan joins us with the same rigor, commitment to culture, and pursuit of "more" that is at the heart of our business", says Allison Ceraso. "I'm thrilled to have a partner who embraces creativity and appreciates our role in the industry as innovators anchored in human centricity. With him on board, we continue to be poised for growth and success – both for our people and for our client partners."

Global CEO Donna Murphy states, "We are thrilled to have someone of Dan's experience and sense of purpose join our business. Dan brings not only deep category experience, but a true alignment and understanding of our mission, and deep sense of the importance of collective and individual health in this ever-important era. As a network, we are adding new talent and skillsets every day that continue to allow us to offer the best possible service, partnership, and innovation to the leading health brands of today and tomorrow."

Dan and Allison will play a crucial role in guiding health brands through this dynamic time, fostering innovation and continuing to uphold Havas Health & You's philosophy of keeping human purpose at the core of health.

About Havas Health & You

Havas Health & You unites Havas Life, Health4Brands (H4B), Lynx, Red Havas and Havas Health +, all wholly owned health communications networks, with the consumer health businesses and practices of Havas Creative Group. The network's approach is centered around Human Purpose and has the talent, tenacity, and technology that health companies, brands and people need to thrive in today's world. For more information, go to www.HavasHealthandYou.com.

SOURCE Havas Health & You