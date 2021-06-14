Harvest Travel & Leisure Index ETF ascends through $200 million in Assets Under Management

OAKVILLE, ON, June 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. ("Harvest") is pleased to announce that the Harvest Travel & Leisure Index ETF (TSX: TRVL) (TSX: TRVL.U) has raised over $200 million (Class A and Class U units combined) in assets under management since its debut on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Brought to the market on January 14th, 2021, Canada's only Travel & Leisure ETF provides investors access to a diversified portfolio of large capitalization companies that own or operate travel related businesses.

The ETF is passively managed and follows the Solactive Travel & Leisure Index which tracks the 30 largest global travel-related companies by market capitalization.

"Investors continue to see the opportunity in the recovering Global Travel Industry. We believe the growth dynamic that was in place before the Pandemic will return to its normal long-term trend," said Michael Kovacs, President and CEO of Harvest.

About Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Founded in 2009, Harvest is a Canadian Investment Fund Manager managing over $1.6 billion in assets for Canadian Investors. Harvest offers an innovative suite of exchange traded funds, mutual funds and publicly-listed structured fund products designed to satisfy the long-term growth and income needs of investors. We pride ourselves in creating trusted investment solutions that meet the expectations of our investors.

For further information: Please visit www.harvestportfolios.com, e-mail [email protected] or call toll free 1-866-998-8298.

