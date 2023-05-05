TORONTO, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Michael Kovacs, President and Chief Executive Officer, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc., and his team joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to celebrate the launch of two new ETFs: the Harvest Diversified Equity Income ETF (TSX: HRIF) and the Harvest Travel & Leisure Income ETF (TSX: TRVI).

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Opens the Market Friday, May 5, 2023

Harvest Portfolios is an independent Canadian investment fund manager with over $3.2 billion in assets under management. Harvest's mission is to build wealth for investors through the ownership of strong businesses with the potential to grow and generate income over the long-term.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Caroline Grimont, [email protected]