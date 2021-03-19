Harvest Portfolios Group announces expected distribution amounts for Australian REIT Income Fund

OAKVILLE, ON, March 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. ("Harvest") announces the expected monthly distribution amounts for the Australian REIT Income Fund, (TSX: HRR.UN), ("HRR.UN") announces an expected monthly distribution amount for the following twelve months commencing March 31, 2021 of $0.055 per Class A Unit ($0.66 per annum) and $0.055 per Class F Unit ($0.66 per annum). This monthly distribution amount remains the same as the regular monthly distribution paid by HRR.UN since its inception.

HRR.UN, managed by Harvest, has been established to provide Unitholders with an actively managed portfolio comprised primarily of equity securities listed on the Australian Securities Exchange issued by Australian real estate investment trusts and issuers principally engaged in the real estate industry in Australia.

HRR.UN's investment objectives are to provide Unitholders with:

(i) monthly cash distributions; and (ii) the opportunity for capital appreciation.

Founded in 2009, Harvest is a Canadian Investment Fund Manager managing over $1.3 billion in assets for Canadian Investors. Harvest offers an innovative suite of exchange traded funds, mutual funds and publicly-listed structured fund products designed to satisfy the long-term growth and income needs of investors. We pride ourselves in creating trusted investment solutions that meet the expectations of our investors.

This press release contains forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on historical information concerning monthly distributions of the Fund. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes the Fund's expected monthly distribution amount, as of the date of this press release.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the Fund on the TSX. If units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the Fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in these documents. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Distributions are paid to you in cash for the Australian REIT Income Fund unless you request, pursuant to your participation in a distribution reinvestment plan, that they be reinvested into the Class A or Class F units. If the Fund earns less than the amount distributed, the difference is a return of capital.

