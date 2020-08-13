Harvest Portfolios Group announces distribution amounts for Brand Leaders Income Fund

OAKVILLE, ON, Aug. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. ("Harvest") announces an expected monthly distribution amount for Brand Leaders Income Fund, (TSX: HBL.UN), ("HBL.UN") for the following twelve months commencing August 31, 2020 of $0.065 per Trust Unit ($0.78 per annum). This monthly distribution amount remains the same as the regular monthly distribution paid by the HBL.UN since its inception.

HBL.UN, managed by Harvest, has been established to provide Unitholders with exposure in an equally-weighted portfolio of Equity Securities of 15 Brand Leaders from the Brand Leaders Investable Universe that have a market capitalization of at least US$10 billion at the time of investment and meet certain investment characteristics.

HBL.UN's investment objectives are to provide Unitholders with:

(i) monthly cash distribution; (ii) the opportunity for capital appreciation; and (iii) lower overall volatility of Portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning Equity Securities of the Brand Leaders directly.

Founded in 2009, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. is a Canadian Investment Fund Manager which offers an innovative suite of exchange traded funds, mutual funds and publicly listed structured products designed to satisfy the long-term growth and income needs of investors. We pride ourselves in creating trusted investment solutions that meet the expectations of our investors.

This press release contains forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on historical information concerning distributions of the Fund. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes each of the Funds expected monthly distribution amounts, as of the date of this press release.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the Fund on the TSX. If units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the Fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in these documents. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Distributions are paid to you in cash. If the Fund earns less than the amount distributed, the difference is a return of capital.

