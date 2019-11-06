Harvest One Provides Satipharm CBD Gelpell® Update

R&D Licence for Canada & Sales Beginning in Argentina

VANCOUVER, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Harvest One Cannabis Inc. ("Harvest One" or the "Company") (TSX-V: HVT; OTCQX: HRVOF) is pleased to provide an update on its wholly owned subsidiary Satipharm Ltd. ("Satipharm") and its proprietary CBD Gelpell® capsules.

Harvest One, through its wholly owned licensed producer United Greeneries Ltd., has received permission from Health Canada to import Satipharm's CBD Gelpell® capsules into Canada for research and development purposes. This achievement allows Harvest One to begin compliance testing and analysis for the Canadian market in anticipation of full-scale production in Canada in 2020.

Harvest One is also pleased to announce that Satipharm's CBD Gelpell® capsules are now available in Argentina for medical purposes, and our initial shipment has been received by the first patient. In March 2017, the Argentine Congress approved a new medical cannabis law. This law authorises the import of cannabis products for sufferers of refractory epilepsy for patients with a doctor's prescription. Satipharm has signed an agreement with FederalMed to manage the importation and distribution of Satipharm's CBD Gelpell® capsules to patients.

"At Harvest One, we view the Satipharm CBD Gelpell® capsule as a key part of our health, wellness, and self-care strategy and are very excited to be taking the next step in bringing them to the Canadian market. With this import permit, Harvest One can continue the necessary preparations to bring this unique, effective product to Canada," said Grant Froese, Chief Executive Officer of Harvest One. "We are equally excited to have our first shipment of Satipharm's CBD Gelpell® capsules to Argentina, which marks Harvest One's first entry into South America. This adds to our existing distribution which includes 2,000 stores in the UK and Ireland, on-line sales across the EU, and prescription sales in Australia."

Satipharm produces a CBD capsule using the propriety Gelpell® process. These capsules take a different approach to other cannabinoid pills currently on the market in Canada and internationally. Gelpell® capsules contain full spectrum hemp extract CBD in seamless gelatine beads. These microbeads, contained in a hard gastro-resistant capsule, release the CBD in the small intestine and maximise the delivery of CBD to the body. Manufactured in Switzerland, and GMP certified, every Gelpell® capsule delivers a consistent dose of cannabinoids.

Satipharm CBD Gelpell capsules have 3.5 times higher bioavailability compared to standard CBD oils. This unique product has undergone Stage I and Stage II clinical trials with the results published in two peer-reviewed international medical journals. For further details on the clinical trials, please visit our website; https://www.harvestone.com/portfolio/satipharm/#clinical-trials

About Harvest One

Harvest One is a global cannabis company that develops and provides innovative health, wellness, and self-care products to consumers and patients in regulated markets around the world. The Company's range of solutions is designed to enhance quality of life. Shareholders have significant exposure to the entire cannabis value chain through four wholly owned subsidiaries: United Greeneries, a licensed producer; Satipharm (medical and nutraceutical); and Dream Water Global and Delivra (CPG), and a minority interest in Burb Cannabis (retail operations). For more information, please visit www.harvestone.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Harvest One Cannabis Inc.

For further information: Colin Clancy, Investor Relations, IR@harvestone.com, 1-877-915-7934