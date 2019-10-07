Harvest One Announces Receipt of New Cultivation Licence

VANCOUVER, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Harvest One Cannabis Inc. ("Harvest One" or the "Company") (TSX-V: HVT; OTCQX: HRVOF), through its wholly-owned subsidiary and licensed producer United Greeneries Ltd. ("United Greeneries"), has received a cultivation licence from Health Canada for Phase I of its new Mission Road facility.

The licence allows United Greeneries to immediately begin to cultivate cannabis in the new Mission Road facility located adjacent to the existing facility on Vancouver Island in the town of Duncan, British Columbia. Once fully completed, the Mission Road facility will triple the production capacity in Duncan and increase operational efficiency.

"The issuing of this new licence from Health Canada represents another key accomplishment for Harvest One as we continue to execute on our projects and plans to be a leading producer of premium indoor-grown cannabis," said Grant Froese, Chief Executive Officer of Harvest One. "With our unique genetics and small batch production under the watchful eye of our first in class cultivation team, we continue to produce top tier cannabis for our discerning consumers."

Harvest One, through United Greeneries, currently offers its premium cannabis products in four provinces for adult use consumption under the Royal High and Captain's Choice brands. This premium cannabis is also available to medical patients direct from the United Greeneries site and through Shoppers Drug Mart under the Satipharm brand. The increased supply can also facilitate entry into additional markets for Harvest One's brands.

About Harvest One

Harvest One is a global cannabis company that develops and provides innovative health, wellness, and selfcare products to consumers and patients in regulated markets around the world. The Company's range of solutions is designed to enhance quality of life. Shareholders have significant exposure to the entire cannabis value chain through four wholly-owned subsidiaries: United Greeneries, a licensed producer; Satipharm (medical and nutraceutical); and Dream Water Global and Delivra (CPG), and a minority interest in Burb Cannabis (retail operations). For more information, please visit www.harvestone.com.

