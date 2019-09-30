Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. Opens Highly Anticipated Venice Location in California

Multi-State, Vertically Integrated Cannabis Company Expands California Growth

PHOENIX, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW/ -- Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF) ("Harvest"), a vertically integrated cannabis company with one of the largest and deepest footprints in the U.S., today announced the opening of Harvest of Venice, expanding their footprint in the California market. Harvest's best-in-class product offerings and exceptional store experience will now be available to the community of Venice, CA.

"Harvest has continued to grow our presence in the world's largest cannabis market, California, by creating retail destinations that bring high-quality products, local events and resources to the communities we join," said Harvest CEO Steve White. "Venice is a community with a rich and vibrant cannabis history and we are excited to bring our store experience to consumers in the market, introducing them to our best-in-class products and knowledgeable staff."

Harvest of Venice is located at 712 Lincoln Blvd and is open from 7am to 10pm seven days a week and features photography from Southern California photographers. Harvest is quickly expanding its presence in California with the recent openings of Harvest's Napa and Grover Beach locations, and upcoming opening of Harvest of Palm Springs. Harvest has also secured the right to retail licenses in a number of other California cities. Harvest of Venice will announce an upcoming community event slated for later this fall.

About Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. is a multi-state cannabis operator (MSO) and vertically-integrated cannabis company. Subject to completion of announced acquisitions, Harvest will have one of the largest footprints in the U.S., with rights to more than 210 facilities, of which approximately 130 are retail locations, and more than 1,700 employees across 18 states and territories. Since 2011, the company has been committed to expanding its Harvest House of Cannabis retail and wholesale presence throughout the U.S., acquiring, creating and growing leading brands for patients and consumers nationally and continuing on a path of profitable growth. Harvest's mission is to improve lives through the goodness of cannabis and is focused on its vision to become the most valuable cannabis company in the world. We hope you'll join us on our journey: https://harvestinc.com

