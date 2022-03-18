Harvest ETFs Opens the Market

TORONTO, March 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Michael Kovacs, Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer at Harvest ETFs and his team joined Graham Mackenzie Sector Head, Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the launch of the Harvest Diversified Monthly Income ETF (TSX: HDIF) and open the market.

Harvest ETFs is an independent investment fund manager with over $2 billion in assets under management. Harvest's mission is to build wealth for investors through the ownership of strong businesses with the potential to grow and generate income over the long-term.