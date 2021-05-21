Harvest ETFs May 2021 Distributions

OAKVILLE, ON, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. ("Harvest") announces the following distributions for Harvest ETFs for the month ending May 31, 2021. The distribution will be paid on or about June 9, 2021 to unitholders of record on May 31, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of May 28, 2021.

Harvest has established a Distribution Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") for certain classes of Harvest ETFs, allowing investors to easily benefit from compounding their distributions on a monthly or quarterly basis, dependent on the payment frequency of an individual Harvest ETF. Certain Harvest ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) are eligible for the Distribution Reinvestment Plan, provided that their investment dealer supports participation in the DRIP. Investors may opt into the DRIP by contacting their investment dealer, otherwise distributions will be paid in cash.

Harvest ETF TSX Ticker Distribution Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF HHL $0.0583 per unit Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (US) HHL.U $0.0583 per unit Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (Unhedged) HHL.B $0.0583 per unit Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF HBF $0.0542 per unit Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (US) HBF.U $0.0542 per unit Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (Unhedged) HBF.B $0.0542 per unit Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF HPF $0.0100 per unit Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (US) HPF.U $0.0100 per unit Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF HTA $0.0700 per unit Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (US) HTA.U $0.0700 per unit Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (Unhedged) HTA.B $0.0700 per unit Harvest Global REIT Leaders Income ETF HGR $0.0458 per unit Harvest US Bank Leaders Income ETF HUBL $0.0833 per unit Harvest US Bank Leaders Income ETF (US) HUBL.U $0.0833 per unit Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Income ETF HUTL $0.1166 per unit

Founded in 2009, Harvest is a Canadian Investment Fund Manager managing over $1.5 billion in assets for Canadian Investors. Harvest offers an innovative suite of exchange traded funds, mutual funds and publicly-listed structured fund products designed to satisfy the long-term growth and income needs of investors. We pride ourselves in creating trusted investment solutions that meet the expectations of our investors.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the Fund(s) on the TSX. If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the Fund(s) and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in these documents.

