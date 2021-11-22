Harvest Declares Big Pharma Split Corp. November 2021 Distribution

OAKVILLE, ON, Nov. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. ("Harvest") declares the monthly cash distribution payable for Big Pharma Split Corp. of $0.1031 for each class A share (TSX: PRM) for the month ending November 30, 2021. The distribution is payable December 9, 2021, to class A shareholders of record at the close of business November 30, 2021.

About Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Founded in 2009, Harvest is a Canadian Investment Fund Manager managing over $1.9 billion in assets for Canadian Investors. Harvest offers an innovative suite of exchange traded funds, mutual funds and publicly listed structured fund products designed to satisfy the long-term growth and income needs of investors. We pride ourselves in creating trusted investment solutions that meet the expectations of our investors.

