Harvest Announces Termination of Harvest Banks & Buildings Income ETF

OAKVILLE, ON, May 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. ("Harvest") announced that it will be terminating the Harvest Banks & Buildings Income ETF (HCBB:TSX) (the "ETF") effective at the close of business on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 (the "Termination Date"). Monday, July 29, 2019, is expected to be the last date on which a redemption may be placed with Harvest (Manager of the ETF), and the ETF is expected to be de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange, at the request of Harvest, at the close of business on or about Wednesday, July 31, 2019 (the "Delisting Date"), with all units still held by investors being subject to a mandatory redemption as of the Termination Date.

Unitholders of the Harvest Banks & Buildings Income ETF will be able to sell their units through the facilities of the stock exchange until the Delisting Date. Any remaining unitholders of the ETF as at the Termination Date will receive the net proceeds from the liquidation of the assets of the ETF, less all liabilities and all expenses incurred with the dissolution of the ETF, on a pro-rata basis.

About Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Founded in 2009, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. is a Canadian Investment Fund Manager which offers an innovative suite of exchange traded funds, mutual funds and publicly-listed structured products designed to satisfy the long-term growth and income needs of investors. We pride ourselves in creating trusted investment solutions that meet the expectations of our investors.

For further information: Please visit www.harvestportfolios.com, e-mail info@harvestportfolios.com or call toll free 1-866-998-8298.

