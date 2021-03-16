Harvest Announces Termination Details for the Harvest US Investment Grade Bond Plus ETF

OAKVILLE, ON, March 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Further to its announcement on December 23, 2020, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc., the manager of Harvest US Investment Grade Bond Plus ETF (the "ETF") (TSX: HUIB), announces that the ETF was terminated effective March 15, 2021. The units of the ETF were delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange as at the close of business on March 15, 2021.

The ETF's final net asset value per unit was $19.0952. Payment of the termination proceeds will be made on or about March 31, 2021 to the beneficial holders of such units through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.

