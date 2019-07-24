Harvest announces special distribution for Harvest Banks & Buildings Income ETF

OAKVILLE, ON, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. ("Harvest") announces a special distribution of $1.5505 per unit for Harvest Banks & Buildings Income ETF (HCBB:TSX). The distribution will be paid on or about August 9, 2019 to unitholders of record on July 31, 2019 with an ex-dividend date of July 30, 2019.

As previously disclosed on May 29, 2019, Harvest Banks & Buildings Income ETF will be terminated effective at the close of business July 31, 2019.

About Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Founded in 2009, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. is a Canadian Investment Fund Manager which offers an innovative suite of exchange traded funds, mutual funds and publicly-listed structured products designed to satisfy the long-term growth and income needs of investors. We pride ourselves in creating trusted investment solutions that meet the expectations of our investors.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the Fund(s) on the TSX. If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the Fund(s) and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in these documents.

