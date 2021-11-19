Harvest Announces Portfolio Holdings Update for Blockchain Technologies ETF

OAKVILLE, ON, Nov. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Harvest Portfolios Group Inc., manager of the Blockchain Technologies ETF ("HBLK"), is pleased to announce a portfolio holdings update following the most recent quarterly reconstitution. HBLK tracks the Harvest Blockchain Technologies Index ("the Index"), a cross section of dedicated blockchain and large capitalization technology companies that are engaged in blockchain technologies. Over time, as the universe of dedicated blockchain companies grows, the Index will have progressively higher weightings towards that segment at pre-defined stages.

"It's been nearly 4 years since the launch of Canada's first Blockchain ETF and we are delighted to see that this quarter the Index moved into stage 4, representing a 85% weighting towards dedicated blockchain companies across 44 North American listed securities and 15% allocated towards 10 large capitalization technology companies.", commented Michael Kovacs, President & CEO of Harvest Portfolios Group Inc., "The global adoption of Blockchain continues to gather momentum and HBLK is positioned to progressively benefit from that growth. HBLK is one of Canada's best performing ETFs over a one year and two year period as at October 31, 2021".

Performance as at October 31, 2021

Year To Date 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year Since Inception 73.71% 138.58% 111.19% 63.78% 31.13%

HBLK portfolio holdings are rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly. The updated portfolio constituents have been posted to the Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. website.

About Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Founded in 2009, Harvest is a Canadian Investment Fund Manager managing over $1.9 billion in assets for Canadian Investors. Harvest offers an innovative suite of exchange traded funds, mutual funds and publicly-listed structured fund products designed to satisfy the long-term growth and income needs of investors. We pride ourselves in creating trusted investment solutions that meet the expectations of our investors.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the Fund(s) on the TSX. If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the Fund(s) and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in these documents.

Certain statements included in this communication constitute forward-looking statements. These forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. The Fund, Harvest and the Manager of the Fund undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

