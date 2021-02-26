Harvest Announces Monthly Distribution Change for Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF

OAKVILLE, ON, Feb. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. ("Harvest") announces a change to the monthly distribution amount from $0.0583 CAD per unit to $0.0700 CAD per unit for the Class A units of the Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (HTA:TSX), from $0.0583 USD per unit to $0.0700 USD per unit for the Class U units of the Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (HTA.U:TSX) and from 0.0583 CAD per unit to $0.0700 CAD per unit for the Class B units of the Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (HTA.B:TSX). The new monthly distribution amount for both Class A units, Class U units and Class B units, taking effect for the April 30, 2021 record date, represents a current annual yield of approximately 5.9% for Class A units, 5.7% for Class U units and 6.3% for Class B units.

The change to the distribution amount is intended to provide a reasonable and sustainable yield for unitholders of both the Class A, Class U and Class B units of the Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF while continuing to provide the opportunity for long-term capital appreciation through exposure to the large cap global technology sector.

About Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Founded in 2009, Harvest is a Canadian Investment Fund Manager managing over $1.2 billion in assets for Canadian Investors. Harvest offers an innovative suite of exchange traded funds, mutual funds and publicly-listed structured fund products designed to satisfy the long-term growth and income needs of investors. We pride ourselves in creating trusted investment solutions that meet the expectations of our investors.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the Fund(s) on the TSX. If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the Fund(s) and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in these documents.

