Harvest Announces Listing of Harvest Travel & Leisure Index ETF

OAKVILLE, ON, Jan. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. ("Harvest") is pleased to announce the completion of the initial offering of Class A Units and Class U Units of the Harvest Travel & Leisure Index ETF pursuant to a prospectus dated January 7, 2021, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in all of the Canadian provinces and territories. The Class A Units of the Harvest Travel & Leisure Index ETF will commence trading on the TSX today under the following ticker symbol: TRVL:TSX and Class U Units of the Harvest Travel & Leisure Index ETF will commence trading on the TSX today under the following ticker symbol: TRVL.U:TSX. As Canada's first travel & leisure index ETF, this innovative ETF is designed to provide Canadian investors access to the diversified travel and leisure sector.

The Harvest Travel & Leisure Index ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the Solactive Travel & Leisure Index. The Harvest Travel & Leisure Index ETF primarily invests in large capitalization issuers that own or operate travel related businesses and are listed on a regulated stock exchange in North America.

"TRVL is another first for Harvest in Canada and will provide investors with access to some of the most prominent Travel and Leisure companies in the world" said Michael Kovacs, President and CEO of Harvest. "TRVL provides a low cost portfolio that stands to benefit from a rebound in international travel as the global economy recovers, as well as a demographic trend that was well established prior to the recent Industry shut downs."

About Harvest

Founded in 2009, Harvest is a Canadian Investment Fund Manager managing over $1 billion in assets for Canadian Investors. Harvest offers an innovative suite of exchange traded funds, mutual funds and publicly-listed structured fund products designed to satisfy the long-term growth and income needs of investors. We pride ourselves in creating trusted investment solutions that meet the expectations of our investors.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the ETF(s) on the TSX. If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF(s) and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in these documents.

