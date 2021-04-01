Harvest Announces Listing of Harvest Space Innovation Index ETF

OAKVILLE, ON, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. ("Harvest") is pleased to announce the completion of the initial offering of Class A Units and Class U Units of the Harvest Space Innovation Index ETF pursuant to a prospectus dated March 29, 2021, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in all of the Canadian provinces and territories. The Class A Units of the Harvest Space Innovation Index ETF will commence trading on the TSX today under the following ticker symbol: (TSX: ORBT) and Class U Units of the Harvest Space Innovation Index ETF will commence trading on the TSX today under the following ticker symbol: (TSX: ORBT.U). The Harvest Space Innovation Index ETF ("ORBT") is designed to provide Canadian investors access to the growing and dynamic space industry sector.

ORBT seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the Solactive Space Innovation Index. ORBT primarily invests in large capitalization issuers that are engaged in the development of products and services related to satellites, space probes, space launches, space flight & tourism, space stations & habitats and other space exploration related issuers that are listed on a regulated stock exchange in North America and select global developed markets.

"ORBT is another unique index ETF by Harvest and will provide Canadian investors with access to some of the most prominent space innovation companies in the world" said Michael Kovacs, President and CEO of Harvest. "ORBT provides a portfolio that stands to benefit from the burgeoning growth and development in the field of space innovation, exploration, tourism and infrastructure."

About Harvest

Founded in 2009, Harvest is a Canadian Investment Fund Manager managing over $1.4 billion in assets for Canadian Investors. Harvest offers an innovative suite of exchange traded funds, mutual funds and publicly-listed structured fund products designed to satisfy the long-term growth and income needs of investors. We pride ourselves in creating trusted investment solutions that meet the expectations of our investors.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the ETF(s) on the TSX. If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF(s) and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in these documents.

SOURCE Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

For further information: Please visit www.harvestportfolios.com, e-mail [email protected] or call toll free 1-866-998-8298.

Related Links

http://www.harvestportfolios.com/

