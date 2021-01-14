Harvest Announces Listing of Harvest Clean Energy ETF

OAKVILLE, ON, Jan. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. ("Harvest") is pleased to announce the completion of the initial offering of Class A Units of the Harvest Clean Energy ETF pursuant to a prospectus dated January 7, 2021, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in all of the Canadian provinces and territories. The Class A Units of the Harvest Clean Energy ETF will commence trading on the TSX today under the following ticker symbol: HCLN:TSX. As Canada's first TSX listed clean energy ETF, this innovative ETF is designed to provide Canadian investors access to the developing clean energy sector.

The Harvest Clean Energy ETF investment objective is to provide Unitholders with the opportunity for capital appreciation. The Harvest Clean Energy ETF primarily invests in issuers that are engaged in clean energy related businesses that are listed on a regulated stock exchange in select North American, Asian or European countries.

"We are very excited to launch this unique and low cost Clean Energy ETF in Canada. This is an exciting and growing space, an area that is getting the proper political and societal attention it needs as more Canadians look to environmental factors when investing. There are large sources of Government and Private capital flowing into this space at unprecedented levels which we see continuing to grow into the future," said Michael Kovacs, President and CEO of Harvest. "With the changes going on in Energy generation, the future is definitely Clean."

About Harvest

Founded in 2009, Harvest is a Canadian Investment Fund Manager managing over $1 billion in assets for Canadian Investors. Harvest offers an innovative suite of exchange traded funds, mutual funds and publicly-listed structured fund products designed to satisfy the long-term growth and income needs of investors. We pride ourselves in creating trusted investment solutions that meet the expectations of our investors.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the ETF(s) on the TSX. If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF(s) and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in these documents.

SOURCE Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

For further information: Please visit www.harvestportfolios.com, e-mail [email protected] or call toll free 1-866-998-8298.

Related Links

http://www.harvestportfolios.com/

