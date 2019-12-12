Harvest Announces Filing of the Preliminary Prospectus for the Harvest US Investment Grade Bond Plus ETF

OAKVILLE, ON, Dec. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. ("Harvest") is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary prospectus with the Canadian securities regulators for the Harvest US Investment Grade Bond Plus ETF ("HUIB"). Amundi Canada Inc. ("Amundi Canada") has been retained as the sub-advisor to HUIB. Amundi Canada will, in turn, engage its U.S. affiliate, Amundi Pioneer Institutional Asset Management, Inc. ("Amundi Pioneer") to perform the day-to-day investment management of the HUIB. Both Amundi Canada and Amundi Pioneer are part of Amundi, Europe's largest asset manager.

"HUIB provides the quality and monthly income advisors require for fixed income allocations to lower risk for income investments," said Michael Kovacs, President and CEO of Harvest. "Amundi manages approximately U.S. $1.6 trillion and has offices situated around the globe. We are very pleased to be working with a best in class global investment manager that has the expertise, ESG bench strength and resources to manage this fixed income ETF."

HUIB's investment objective is to provide unitholders with (i) monthly cash distributions and (ii) the opportunity for capital appreciation by investing primarily in investment grade corporate debt denominated in U.S. dollars and/or issued by corporations that are headquartered or do substantial business in the United States.

Harvest, a registered investment fund manager and portfolio manager, will act as promoter, trustee, manager and portfolio manager of HUIB and will be responsible for the administration of HUIB. Amundi Canada will act as the sub-advisor of HUIB.

About Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Since 2009, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. ("Harvest"), an independent Canadian investment management company, has been providing Canadian investors access to investment products that generate steady long-term income. Harvest managed investment products embrace three investment principles – simplicity, transparency and consistent income – to help investors achieve their investment goals.

About Amundi

Amundi is Europe's largest asset manager by assets under management and ranks among the top 10 globally.1 It manages 1,563 billion euros2 of assets across six main investment hubs.3 Amundi offers its clients in Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and the Americas a wealth of market expertise and a full range of capabilities across the active, passive and real assets investment universes. Clients also have access to a complete set of services and tools. Headquartered in Paris, Amundi was listed on the Euronext stock exchange in November 2015.

Thanks to its unique research capabilities and the skills of close to 4,500 team members and market experts based in 37 countries, Amundi provides retail, institutional and corporate clients with innovative investment strategies and solutions tailored to their needs, targeted outcomes and risk profiles.

1- Source: IPE "Top 400 Asset Managers", published in June 2019, based on AUM at December 2018 2- Amundi figures as of September 30, 2019. 3- Investment Hubs: Boston, Dublin, London, Milan, Paris and Tokyo.

Amundi. Confidence must be earned.

Visit www.amundi.com for more information or to find an Amundi office near you.

A preliminary prospectus containing important information relating to securities of the Harvest US Investment Grade Bond Plus ETF has been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in all provinces and territories of Canada. The preliminary prospectus is still subject to completion or amendment. A copy of the preliminary prospectus is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). There will not be any sale or acceptance of an offer to buy the securities until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with ETFs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

