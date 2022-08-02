Harvest Announces Filing of the Preliminary Prospectus for Harvest ESG Equity Income Index ETF

OAKVILLE, ON, Aug. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. ("Harvest") is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary prospectus with the Canadian securities regulators for the Harvest ESG Equity Income Index ETF ("HESG"). This innovative ETF is designed to provide Canadian investors access to an ESG screened investment portfolio with monthly income.

"Harvest is pleased to introduce an ESG income strategy that follows our long-term Equity Income philosophy." said Michael Kovacs, President and CEO of Harvest. "Many Canadians want to invest to reflect their values but also require steady monthly income. HESG addresses both in a single ETF."

HESG seeks to track, to the extent reasonably possible before fees and expenses, the performance of the Solactive ESG US Equity Index TR or any successor thereto, while mitigating downside risk. Harvest ESG Equity Income Index ETF invests primarily in the equity constituents of Solactive ESG US Equity Index TR, or any successor thereto, while writing covered call options on up to 33% of the portfolio securities. The level of covered call option writing may vary based on market volatility and other factors.

Harvest, a registered investment fund manager and portfolio manager, will act as promoter, trustee, manager and portfolio manager of HESG and will be responsible for the administration of HESG.

About Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Founded in 2009, Harvest is a Canadian Investment Fund Manager managing $2.5 billion in assets for Canadian Investors. Harvest offers an innovative suite of exchange traded funds, mutual funds and publicly-listed structured fund products designed to satisfy the long-term growth and income needs of investors. We pride ourselves in creating trusted investment solutions that meet the expectations of our investors.

A preliminary prospectus containing important information relating to securities of the Harvest ESG Equity Income Index ETF has been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in all provinces and territories of Canada. The preliminary prospectus is still subject to completion or amendment. A copy of the preliminary prospectus is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). There will not be any sale or acceptance of an offer to buy the securities until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with ETFs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

