Harvest Announces Filing of the Preliminary Prospectus for Harvest Diversified Monthly Income ETF

OAKVILLE, ON, Jan. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. ("Harvest") is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary prospectus with the Canadian securities regulators for the Harvest Diversified Monthly Income ETF ("HDIF"). HDIF is designed to provide Canadian investors access to a managed portfolio of Harvest exchange traded funds ("ETFs") to produce monthly cash distributions and the opportunity for capital appreciation.

"We believe HDIF offers an innovative approach to provide income and diversification for long term investing," said Michael Kovacs, President and CEO of Harvest. "HDIF offers a portfolio of 5 equally weighted Harvest ETFs positioned to deliver steady monthly income that many Canadian investors require in the current interest rate environment."

HDIF's investment objectives are to provide Unitholders with monthly cash distributions and the opportunity for capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of exchange traded mutual funds managed by the Manager that are listed on a recognized Canadian stock exchange and that engage in covered call strategies. HDIF will use up to 33% leverage in order to seek to achieve its investment objective. Leverage will be created through the use of cash borrowings or as otherwise permitted under applicable securities legislation.

Harvest, a registered investment fund manager and portfolio manager, will act as promoter, trustee, manager and portfolio manager of HDIF and will be responsible for the administration of HDIF.

About Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Founded in 2009, Harvest is a Canadian Investment Fund Manager managing $2.0 billion in assets for Canadian Investors. Harvest offers an innovative suite of exchange traded funds, mutual funds and publicly-listed structured fund products designed to satisfy the long-term growth and income needs of investors. We pride ourselves in creating trusted investment solutions that meet the expectations of our investors.

A preliminary prospectus containing important information relating to securities of the Harvest Monthly Diversified Income ETF has been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in all provinces and territories of Canada. The preliminary prospectus is still subject to completion or amendment. A copy of the preliminary prospectus is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). There will not be any sale or acceptance of an offer to buy the securities until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with ETFs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

