Harvest Announces Filing of the Preliminary Prospectus for Canada's First Travel & Leisure Index ETF

OAKVILLE, ON, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. ("Harvest") is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary prospectus with the Canadian securities regulators for Canada's first travel & leisure index ETF, Harvest Travel & Leisure Index ETF ("TRVL"). This innovative ETF is designed to provide Canadian investors access to the diversified travel and leisure sector.

"TRVL is another first for Harvest in Canada and will provide investors with access to some of the most prominent Travel and Leisure companies in the world" said Michael Kovacs, President and CEO of Harvest. "TRVL provides a low cost portfolio that stands to benefit from a rebound in international travel as the global economy recovers, as well as a demographic trend that was well established prior to the recent Industry shut downs."

TRVL seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the Solactive Travel & Leisure Index. TRVL primarily invests in large capitalization issuers that own or operate travel related businesses and are listed on a regulated stock exchange in North America.

Harvest, a registered investment fund manager and portfolio manager, will act as promoter, trustee, manager and portfolio manager of TRVL and will be responsible for the administration of TRVL.

About Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Founded in 2009, Harvest is a Canadian Investment Fund Manager managing over $1 billion in assets for Canadian Investors. Harvest offers an innovative suite of exchange traded funds, mutual funds and publicly-listed structured fund products designed to satisfy the long-term growth and income needs of investors. We pride ourselves in creating trusted investment solutions that meet the expectations of our investors.

A preliminary prospectus containing important information relating to securities of the Harvest Travel & Leisure Index ETF has been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in all provinces and territories of Canada. The preliminary prospectus is still subject to completion or amendment. A copy of the preliminary prospectus is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). There will not be any sale or acceptance of an offer to buy the securities until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with ETFs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

SOURCE Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

For further information: Please visit www.harvestportfolios.com, e-mail [email protected] or call toll free 1-866-998-8298

Related Links

http://www.harvestportfolios.com/

