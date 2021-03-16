Harvest Announces Filing of the Preliminary Prospectus for Canada's First Space Innovation Index ETF

OAKVILLE, ON, March 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. ("Harvest") is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary prospectus with the Canadian securities regulators for Canada's first space industry ETF, the Harvest Space Innovation Index ETF ("ORBT"). This innovative ETF is designed to provide Canadian investors access to the growing and dynamic space industry.

"ORBT is another first in Canada for Harvest and will provide investors with access to some of the most prominent space innovation companies in the world" said Michael Kovacs, President and CEO of Harvest. "ORBT provides a portfolio that stands to benefit from the burgeoning growth and development in the field of space innovation, exploration, tourism and infrastructure."

ORBT seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the Solactive Space Innovation Index. ORBT primarily invests in large capitalization issuers that are engaged in the development of products and services related to satellites, space probes, space launches, space flight & tourism, space stations & habitats and other space exploration related issuers that are listed on a regulated stock exchange in North America and select global developed markets.

Harvest, a registered investment fund manager and portfolio manager, will act as promoter, trustee, manager and portfolio manager of ORBT and will be responsible for the administration of ORBT.

Founded in 2009, Harvest is a Canadian Investment Fund Manager managing over $1.3 billion in assets for Canadian Investors. Harvest offers an innovative suite of exchange traded funds, mutual funds and publicly-listed structured fund products designed to satisfy the long-term growth and income needs of investors. We pride ourselves in creating trusted investment solutions that meet the expectations of our investors.

A preliminary prospectus containing important information relating to securities of the Harvest Space Innovation Index ETF has been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in all provinces and territories of Canada. The preliminary prospectus is still subject to completion or amendment. A copy of the preliminary prospectus is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). There will not be any sale or acceptance of an offer to buy the securities until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with ETFs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

For further information: Please visit www.harvestportfolios.com, e-mail [email protected] or call toll free 1-866-998-8298.

