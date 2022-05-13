Harvest announces ETF Terminations

OAKVILLE, ON, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. ("Harvest") announces that it will be terminating the Class A units of the Harvest Digital Sports & Entertainment Index ETF (TSX: HSPN), Class U units of the Harvest Digital Sports & Entertainment Index ETF (TSX: HSPN.U), Class A units of the Harvest Space Innovation Index ETF (TSX: ORBT) and the Class U units of the Harvest Space Innovation Index ETF (TSX: ORBT.U) (collectively the "ETFs") effective at the close of business on or about July 15, 2022 (the "Termination Date"). The last date on which a redemption may be placed with Harvest (Manager of the ETFs) is expected to be on or about July 13, 2022, and the ETFs are expected to be de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange, at the request of Harvest, at the close of business on or about July 15, 2022 (the "Delisting Date"), with all Class A and Class U units still held by investors being subject to a mandatory redemption as of the Termination Date.

Unitholders of the ETF will be able to sell their units through the facilities of the stock exchange until the Delisting Date. Any remaining unitholders of the ETF as at the Termination Date will receive the net proceeds from the liquidation of the assets of the ETF, less all liabilities and all expenses incurred with the dissolution of the ETF, on a pro-rata basis.

For additional information: Please visit www.harvestportfolios.com, e-mail [email protected] or call toll free 1-866-998-8298.

About Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Founded in 2009, Harvest is a Canadian Investment Fund Manager managing $2.3 billion in assets for Canadian Investors. Harvest offers an innovative suite of exchange traded funds, mutual funds and publicly-listed structured fund products designed to satisfy the long-term growth and income needs of investors. We pride ourselves in creating trusted investment solutions that meet the expectations of our investors.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the Fund(s) on the TSX. If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the Fund(s) and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in these documents.

SOURCE Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.