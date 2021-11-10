Harvest Announces ETF Name Change

OAKVILLE, ON, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. ("Harvest") is pleased to announce that, effective today, the Harvest Sports & Entertainment Index ETF (TSX: HSPN) (TSX: HSPN.U) changed its name to Harvest Digital Sports & Entertainment Index ETF, (TSX: HSPN) (TSX: HSPN.U). The trading symbol for the Class A and Class U units listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") will not change. An application has been submitted to the TSX for the listed Class A and Class U units of the ETF to trade under the new name.

HSPN seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the Solactive Sports & Entertainment Index. The Solactive Sports & Entertainment Index primarily includes issuers that are engaged in iGambling, eGaming, sports equipment & apparel, event bookings & entertainment and professional sports that are listed on a regulated stock exchange in North America and select global developed markets.

About Harvest

Founded in 2009, Harvest is a Canadian Investment Fund Manager managing over $1.9 billion in assets for Canadian Investors. Harvest offers an innovative suite of exchange traded funds, mutual funds and publicly-listed structured fund products designed to satisfy the long-term growth and income needs of investors. We pride ourselves in creating trusted investment solutions that meet the expectations of our investors.

e-mail [email protected] or call toll free 1-866-998-8298.

