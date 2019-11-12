Harvest-Affiliated Dispensary Opens in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Fourth Location in the Commonwealth

Multi-State, Vertically Integrated Cannabis Company Opens Fourth Dispensary in Pennsylvania, Continuing Nationwide Expansion

PHOENIX, Nov. 12, 2019 /CNW/ -- Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF) ("Harvest"), a vertically integrated cannabis company with one of the largest and deepest footprints in the U.S., today announced the opening of Harvest of Johnstown, the company's fourth dispensary in Pennsylvania. With this retail expansion, Harvest continues to efficiently scale in order to share the goodness of cannabis with customers and patients throughout the nation. In its nine years of operation, Harvest has established itself as a leader in the cannabis industry with best-in-class operational standards, high-quality products and a team of experts that are eager to educate the public about cannabis and how it can improve lives.

"The Pennsylvania cannabis market has exceeded our expectations and we're excited to be serving the state," said Harvest CEO Steve White. "The opening of Harvest of Johnstown enables us to deliver on our promise to increase accessibility to trusted, top-notch cannabis retail experiences to as many qualifying patients and caregivers as we can."

Harvest of Johnstown is located at 339 Main Street and is open from 9:00am to 6:00pm Tuesday through Saturday. Additional Harvest-affiliated dispensaries in Pennsylvania are located in Reading, where there are two locations, and Scranton.

About Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. is a multi-state cannabis operator (MSO) and vertically-integrated cannabis company. Subject to completion of announced acquisitions, Harvest will have one of the largest footprints in the U.S., with rights to operate more than 210 facilities, of which approximately 130 are retail locations, and more than 1,700 employees across 18 states and territories. Since 2011, the company has been committed to expanding its Harvest House of Cannabis retail and wholesale presence throughout the U.S., acquiring, creating and growing leading brands for patients and consumers nationally and continuing on a path of profitable growth. Harvest's mission is to improve lives through the goodness of cannabis and is focused on its vision to become the most valuable cannabis company in the world. We hope you'll join us on our journey: https://harvestinc.com

Facebook: @HarvestHOC

Instagram: @HarvestHOC

Twitter: @HarvestHOC

SOURCE Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Alex Howe, Head of Corporate Communications, ahowe@harvestinc.com, OR Investor Contact: Christine Hersey, Director of Investor Relations, chersey@harvestinc.com, https://harvestinc.com

Related Links

https://harvestinc.com

