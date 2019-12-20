Harvest Adding Senior Leadership Experienced in Capital Markets and Fundraising

Serial Entrepreneur Daniel Reiner Joins as Special Advisor to the Board; Seasoned Cannabis & Business Operator Scott Atkison Joins Harvest as Co-Executive Chairman

PHOENIX, Dec. 20, 2019 /CNW/ -- Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF) ("Harvest"), a vertically integrated cannabis company with one of the largest and deepest footprints in the U.S., today announced two additions to the senior leadership team. Scott Atkison, a seasoned business and cannabis operator, joins Harvest as Co-Executive Chairman in a non-board capacity. Daniel Reiner, a seasoned business leader and serial investor joins as a special advisor to Harvest's board. Both Atkison and Reiner will bring valuable expertise, networks and skills to Harvest as it focuses on new capital markets and fundraising in 2020.

"At Harvest's core is a commitment to increasing access to cannabis nationwide and delivering shareholder value," said Harvest Executive Chairman Jason Vedadi. "The addition of these individuals and the access to new networks of investors is crucial in order to become the most valuable cannabis company in the world. Scott and Dan have proven their ability to take well-positioned companies through great growth and have a history of successful exits."

"With best-in-class product offerings, unrivaled customer service and a growing national footprint, Harvest is well positioned to take advantage of the evolving cannabis market," said Atkison. "I look forward to bringing my years of expertise to help Harvest achieve its full potential as it continues to grow and expand its offerings."

The company will make room for Atkison on the board at its next opportunity. In their roles Reiner and Atkison will prioritize capital markets and fundraising. Harvest Executive Chairman Jason Vedadi will focus on real estate, construction efforts and investment, which will be especially important in 2020 as the company works to refine existing facilities and build new ones, and on raising sufficient capital to enable Harvest to deliver on its promises to customers, employees and shareholders alike.

Incoming co-executive chairman Scott Atkison is a veteran business operator and investor who has two successful years of experience in the cannabis industry. In 2008, he played an instrumental role in merging his family's lumber manufacturing business with a separate family-owned lumber firm to form Idaho Forest Group, one of the larger privately held lumber companies in North America. Atkison assumed the role of President and CEO of the Idaho Forest Group before he and his family sold their ownership in 2016 and formed a family office primarily focused on investing in real estate and privately held operating companies. Currently, Atkison serves on the Board of Idaho-based Mountain West Bank and has majority ownership in four cannabis retail stores in Washington State. His stores perform among the top dispensary operators in terms of revenue and profitability. Atkison began his career with KPMG and holds an MBA from Gonzaga University.

"My career has been characterized by growing companies' portfolios, securing significant sources of funding, executing on major deals and successful exits," said Reiner. "I'm excited to contribute to Harvest's mission and equip the company to achieve historic success."

Reiner is a serial entrepreneur and investor. In 2008 he co-founded Stemcentrx, combining scientific talent from leading enterprises and academic labs, a stem cell-centric philosophy and cutting-edge technologies to develop novel cancer therapies and diagnostics. AbbVie Inc. acquired Stemcentrx in a cash and stock deal worth approximately $5.8 billion. As CEO and Chairman of the Board of World Wide Packets, Reiner sold the company to Ciena for approximately $290 million in 2008. As CEO of Optical Devices Inc., Reiner oversaw the purchase of the specialty films division from Hoechst AG, merging the companies into Enhanced Imaging Technologies Inc., which he took public in 1992 and sold to Marquette Electronics for $300 million in 1993.

About Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is a multi-state cannabis operator (MSO) and vertically-integrated cannabis company. Subject to completion of announced acquisitions, Harvest will have one of the largest footprints in the U.S., with rights to operate more than 210 facilities, of which approximately 130 are retail locations, and more than 1,700 employees across 18 states and territories. Since 2011, the company has been committed to expanding its Harvest House of Cannabis retail and wholesale presence throughout the U.S., acquiring, creating and growing leading brands for patients and consumers nationally and continuing on a path of profitable growth. Harvest's mission is to improve lives through the goodness of cannabis and is focused on its vision to become the most valuable cannabis company in the world. We hope you'll join us on our journey: https://harvesthoc.com

