Harte Gold Provides Operations Update

TORONTO, July 29, 2020 /CNW/ - HARTE GOLD CORP. ("Harte Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following operational update on its Sugar Zone mine in Ontario, Canada:

Highlights:

Mine Restarted: All mine activities have commenced at the Sugar Zone mine. The Company is ahead on all key mining metrics, supporting the planned mill start-up scheduled for early August.

All mine activities have commenced at the Sugar Zone mine. The Company is ahead on all key mining metrics, supporting the planned mill start-up scheduled for early August. Backfill, waste and ore development are meeting or exceeding expectations.



Longhole blasting and ore haulage rates are improving daily.



A significant stockpile has been built-up to feed the mill on restart.





2020E and 2021E production guidance reiterated:

2020E annual gold production guidance of 20,000 – 24,000 ounces.



2021E annual gold production of 60,000 – 65,000 ounces.





Transition to Owner-Operator proceeding as planned: Transition to owner-operator is progressing smoothly. Significant interest has been received from mine contractors looking to transition to full-time Harte Gold employees and potential new hires, with over 1,000 resumes received to-date.





Transition to owner-operator is progressing smoothly. Significant interest has been received from mine contractors looking to transition to full-time Harte Gold employees and potential new hires, with over 1,000 resumes received to-date. 1,200 tpd Feasibility Study underway: The Company is exploring an expansion of the Sugar Zone Mine to 1,200 tpd throughput rate to maximize value and cash-generative potential of the current resource. Work scopes for the study have gone out to tender and engineers have been identified. The Feasibility Study is expected in Q4 2020.

Harte Gold's Near-term Growth Profile

Target Year Mining Areas Target Throughput Target Production 2020 Sugar Zone Ramping towards 800 tpd 20,000 to 24,000 oz Au 2021 Sugar Zone 800 tpd 60,000 to 65,000 oz Au 2022+ Sugar + Middle Zone 1,200 tpd To be determined

Grade Control: Ore definition and extension drilling has started at Sugar Zone North and South areas with the following objectives: de-risk planning, improve ore body geometry definition and target potential upside. The Company has budgeted for 16,000 metres of ore definition and extension drilling for this year.





Ore definition and extension drilling has started at Sugar Zone North and South areas with the following objectives: de-risk planning, improve ore body geometry definition and target potential upside. The Company has budgeted for 16,000 metres of ore definition and extension drilling for this year. Near-Mine Exploration: Near-mine drilling is expected to start in August with the focus on extending near-mine mineralization along strike at the Sugar Zone South and Wolf Zone areas and testing parallel structures and geophysical anomalies. Further details to be provided once the drilling program commences.

Sam Coetzer, President and CEO of Harte Gold commented:

"During my visit to the Sugar Zone mine earlier this week, I was encouraged by the focus and commitment of the team to effect a positive restart. The underground team is highly motivated to achieve its goals and the processing team is eager to turn on the mill, which is expected to occur next week.

Mine management is also well underway to deliver a seamless transition to owner-operator, which is expected to be completed over the next few months. Further updates will be provided to the market as this work progresses."

ABOUT HARTE GOLD CORP.

Harte Gold holds a 100% interest in the Sugar Zone Mine located in White River, Canada. The Sugar Zone Mine entered commercial production in 2019. Stated production guidance is 20,000 to 24,000 oz Au for 2020 and 60,000 to 65,000 oz Au for 2021. The Company has further potential through exploration at the Sugar Zone Property, which encompasses 79,335 hectares covering a significant greenstone belt. Harte Gold trades on the TSX under the symbol "HRT", on the OTC under the symbol "HRTFF" and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "H4O".

