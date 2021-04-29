Harte Gold Provides Exploration Strategy Update and Regional Exploration Results

"The Sugar Zone property is a highly-prospective, underexplored land package situated in an environment similar to the prolific Hemlo mining complex (Figure 1). There are several reasons to be excited about the potential for new discoveries. First, there is no shortage of highly prospective targets situated along the contact with the Strickland Pluton and Dayohessarah greenstone belt, extending into the newly-discovered TT8 area. Second, at the TT8 Zone, what started as an initial 100 m outcropping, has grown into an 18 km continuous extension of the Kabinakagami greenstone belt, with five additional high-grade showings discovered in 2020. Finally, we have overhauled our exploration strategy, which includes recently bolstering the team to support greenfield prospecting and shifting focus to a geoscientific data-driven philosophy to advance existing targets while continuing to develop a strong pipeline of future targets."

Figure 1: Sugar Zone Property

Exploration Update at TT8 Zone:

TT8 Zone, a greenfield discovery

The TT8 Zone, located approximately 17 km southeast of the Sugar Zone mine (Figure 2), is an area that was previously mapped as tonalite by the Ontario Geological Society and was not considered prospective prior to Harte Gold's exploration work that started in 2019. The TT8 Zone is interpreted as an extension of the Kabinakagami greenstone extension to the East, an area of historical importance including host to the past producing Hiawatha gold mine.

Work at TT8 completed to-date

Since drilling started in late 2019, a total of approximately 3,352 metres have been drilled in 35 holes across the TT8, Money, Smoking Aces, and Long Shot showings. The initial 16 holes drilled in 2020 included in Table 1 (under "Previously Disclosed Results (2020 Drilling)") expanded the TT8 system 600 metres along strike and 400 metres down dip. Of the holes drilled, 10 of the 15 contained visible gold in narrow mineralized quartz veins, confirming the continuation of the TT8 gold system, however no significant quartz vein system was intersected. Cumulative drill results completed to-date are provided in Table 1 (under "Results From Q4 2020 Drilling").

While drilling is ongoing, the Company is encouraged by the potential for wider zones of mineralization across the TT8 area, particularly to the south towards the Southern Showing, where it is believed the lithology steepens down dip where the orientation of the important new greenstone belt expansion changes orientation.

Table 1: TT8 Drill Results* DDH # From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) Previously Disclosed Results (2020 Drilling) TT8-20-01 11.27 11.66 0.39 33.3 TT8-20-01 11.66 12.45 0.79 1.99 TT8-20-02 25.35 26.11 0.76 0.39 TT8-20-03 16.48 17.48 1.00 4.98 TT8-20-03 17.48 18.46 0.98 1.1 TT8-20-04 37.00 37.50 0.50 2.13 TT8-20-05 10.45 11.14 0.69 9.43 TT8-20-06 23.32 24.00 0.68 33.1 TT8-20-07 15.20 16.09 0.89 0.19 TT8-20-08 42.90 43.37 0.47 29.5 TT8-20-09 55.00 56.00 1.00 0.61 TT8-20-10 27.32 27.83 0.51 12.5 TT8-20-11 69.00 69.73 0.73 0.56 TT8-20-11 69.73 70.18 0.45 3.45 TT8-20-12 72.00 73.00 1.00 0.255 TT8-20-13 156.50 157.16 0.66 0.517 TT8-20-14 135.59 136.38 0.79 0.097 TT8-20-15 40.95 41.38 0.43 15.4 TT8-20-16 41.39 42.00 0.61 0.082 Results From Q4 2020 Drilling TT8-20-17 103.00 104.00 1.00 1.86 TT8-20-18 45.00 46.00 1.00 0.25 TT8-20-19 39.65 40.00 0.35 1.08 TT8-20-20 32.77 33.00 0.63 1.05 TT8-20-21 50.00 51.00 1.00 0.93



* Core intersection lengths approximately 80% true width, assay results are uncut, fire assay with metallic screen samples on > 10 g/t.

Figure 2: TT8 Drilling Underway

Work at TT8 over the remainder of 2021

The Company plans to drill an additional 5,000 metres for the summer 2021 exploration plan for TT8, as well as an additional 15,000 metres for property-wide testing numerous EM, IP, VLF and gold in soil anomalies. Drilling is currently underway and assays will be provided as they become available.

Renewed Regional Exploration Strategy:

Revamped exploration team

Central to the Company's exploration strategy is a reinvigorated systematic process for generating and identifying high-priority targets, backed by a thorough review and compilation of existing data, which the Company expects will lead to better-informed and more efficient capital decisions for exploration drilling.

To support a renewed exploration focus, the Company has hired three geologists and two prospectors, ramping up for the summer field season.

Rigorous, systematic approach to target generation

Harte Gold's exploration strategy focuses on the following key areas:

1. Data Compilation

The Company completed a rigorous review of existing data in the first quarter of 2021. Data compilation is expected to provide the Company's regional exploration team with enhanced geological understanding of the district and aid in developing a systematic process for target generation. This data now resides in a more robust centralized database, accessible across the entire regional exploration team. The database provides a framework for target generation methodology that will continue to evolve as further information on the property is generated.

2. Target Generation

The Company is completing several property-wide surveys to further prioritize the next generation of exploration targets. With limited accessibility to most areas of the Sugar Zone Property, the ability to quickly generate and promote specific targets through desktop diligence is critical to managing the broader exploration portfolio.

Surveys that will be completed in 2021 include:

A geochemical study using existing drill core, surface rock and soil samples is currently underway. Results of this study will be used to better understand trace elements associated with gold mineralization on the Sugar Zone Property and further refine targets. Preliminary results of this survey have focused activity on the Hambleton Lake area.





A LiDAR and digital orthophoto survey will be flown in May. This high-resolution survey will improve the geologic interpretation of the property and increase survey control for historic and future drilling.





The Company has engaged Abitibi Geophysics, a leading geophysics company, to complete a OreVision 3D IP and Mag survey across key areas. As current TT8 showings occur in areas of high relative chargeability, the surveying will assist in highlighting variances in chargeability and resistivity. The surveying, while providing regular updates to target anomalies, is expected to be concluded by late Q2.





SGS Geological services has been contracted to aid in developing a 3D regional lithology model. This model will be an all-encompassing model capturing all geological data to improve property wide target generation. This work is also expected to be concluded by late Q2. Harte Gold geologists will continue to develop this lithology model as information becomes available.

3. Execution – Defining the Next Zones of Mineralization

An aggressive 2021 prospecting campaign is now underway at the Hambleton and TT8 areas and will be subsequently expanded to include the Flat Lake and K7 South areas. Prospecting includes surface stripping, trenching and sample collection along known gold trends which will also allow the Company to identify the most prospective targets on the land package.

The execution phase will continue with stage-gated programs to test various gold showings along the greenstone belt, as well as other various IP chargeability and EM targets property-wide.

This thorough data-driven approach to exploration has proved effective at the TT8 Zone, which started as a single outcrop showing in 2019, was subsequently expanded to 11 km in late 2020 including five additional high-grade showings, and has now expanded further to a continuous 18 km trend. The Company believes this methodology will be the foundation for continued future exploration growth and success.

Technical Information

Scientific and technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Dave Schonfeldt, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Company has implemented a quality assurance and control program to ensure sampling and analysis of exploration work is conducted in accordance with industry standards. Drill core is sawn in half and one half of the core is shipped to Activation Laboratories in Thunder Bay, ON, while the other half is retained at the Company's core facilities in White River, ON, for future verification. Gold analysis is performed by fire assay using atomic absorption, gravimetric or pulp metallic finish.

About Harte Gold Corp.

Harte Gold holds a 100% interest in the Sugar Zone mine located in White River, Canada. The Sugar Zone Mine entered commercial production in 2019. The Company has further potential through exploration at the Sugar Zone Property, which encompasses 81,287 hectares covering a significant greenstone belt. Harte Gold trades on the TSX under the symbol "HRT", on the OTC under the symbol "HRTFF" and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "H4O".

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information:

This news release includes "forward-looking statements", within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which are based on the opinions and estimates of management and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.

Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, the potential for new discoveries; no shortage of prospective targets situated along the contact with the Strickland Pluton and the Dayohessarah greenstone belt; plans to drill an additional 5,000 metres for the summer 2021 exploration plan for TT8, as well as an additional 15,000 metres property-wide testing numerous EM, IP, VLF and gold in soil anomalies; assays being provided as they become available; a LiDAR and orthophoto survey will be flown in May; the OreVision 3D IP and Mag surveying expected to be concluded by late Q2; and a 3D regional lithology model expected to be concluded by late Q2.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions including material estimates and assumptions related to the factors set forth below that, while considered reasonable by the Company as at the date of this press release in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, there being no events of default or breaches of key financing agreements, including agreements with BNP Paribas and Appian; the Company being able to attract and retain qualified candidates to join the Company's management team and board of directors, risks associated with the mining industry, including operational risks in exploration, development and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of reserve estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections in relation to production, costs and expenses; the uncertainty surrounding the ability of the Company to obtain all permits, agreements, consents or authorizations required for its operations and activities; and health, safety and environmental risks, the risk of commodity price and foreign exchange rate fluctuations, the ability of Harte Gold to fund the capital and operating expenses necessary to achieve the business objectives of Harte Gold, the uncertainty associated with commercial negotiations and negotiating with contractors and other parties and risks associated with international business activities, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2021, and in other filings of the Company with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements, prospective investors in securities of the Company should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks, uncertainties and other factors are not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or in any other documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

