Harte Gold Announces Closing of $24.8 Million Strategic Investment by New Gold

TORONTO, March 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Harte Gold Corp. ("Harte Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: HRT) (OTC: HRTFF) (Frankfurt: H4O) is pleased to announce it has closed the previously announced private placement subscription (the "Strategic Investment") by New Gold Inc. ("New Gold") (TSX:NGD) in common shares of the Company ("Common Shares").

In connection with the closing of the Strategic Investment, 154,940,153 Common Shares were issued to New Gold at a price of $0.16 per Common Share, for gross proceeds of $24,790,424.

The Company plans to use the proceeds primarily toward accelerated mine development, planned expansion and the scheduled March 31, 2021 US$3.3 million debt payment to BNP Paribas.

In exchange for the waiver of certain rights in connection with the Strategic Investment, the Company issued to ANR Investments B.V. ("Appian") a deferred participation warrant that will allow Appian to acquire up to 55,802,812 Common Shares at $0.18 per share for a period of 15 months following March 24, 2021 (the "Appian Deferred Participation Warrant"). The Appian Deferred Participation Warrant is not exercisable by Appian, subject to certain exceptions until March 24, 2022. New Gold has also been granted a warrant (the "New Gold Warrant") which provides New Gold with the right, subject to Appian exercising the Appian Deferred Participation Warrant, to acquire up to 8,314,619 additional Common Shares at $0.18 per Common Share in order to maintain its pro rata interest in the Company.

The grant of the Appian Deferred Participation Warrant described herein is a "related party transaction" as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation or minority shareholder approval in connection with such grant in reliance on sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of such grant does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization calculated in accordance with MI 61-101.

About Harte Gold Corp.:

Harte Gold holds a 100% interest in the Sugar Zone mine located in White River, Canada. The Sugar Zone Mine entered commercial production in 2019. Production guidance is 60,000 to 65,000 oz Au for 2021. The Company has further potential through exploration at the Sugar Zone Property, which encompasses 81,287 hectares covering a significant greenstone belt. Harte Gold trades on the TSX under the symbol "HRT", on the OTC under the symbol "HRTFF" and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "H4O".

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information:

This news release includes "forward-looking statements", within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which are based on the opinions and estimates of management and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, the Company using the proceeds of the Strategic Investment primarily toward accelerated mine development, planned expansion and the scheduled March 31, 2021 US$3.3 million debt payment to BNP; gold production of 60,000 to 65,000 oz Au for 2021; and the Company having further potential through exploration at the Sugar Zone Property. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions including material estimates and assumptions related to the factors set forth below that, while considered reasonable by the Company as at the date of this press release in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, there being no events of default or breaches of key financing agreements, including agreements with BNP Paribas and Appian; the Company being able to attract and retain qualified candidates to join the Company's management team and board of directors, risks associated with the mining industry, including operational risks in exploration, development and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of reserve estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections in relation to production, costs and expenses; the uncertainty surrounding the ability of the Company to obtain all permits, agreements, consents or authorizations required for its operations and activities; and health, safety and environmental risks, the risk of commodity price and foreign exchange rate fluctuations, the ability of Harte Gold to fund the capital and operating expenses necessary to achieve the business objectives of Harte Gold, the uncertainty associated with commercial negotiations and negotiating with contractors and other parties and risks associated with international business activities, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 25, 2020, and in other filings of the Company with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements, prospective investors in securities of the Company should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks, uncertainties and other factors are not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or in any other documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

SOURCE Harte Gold Corp.

For further information: please visit www.hartegold.com or contact: Shawn Howarth, Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, Tel: 416-368-0999, E-mail: [email protected]