Harris Institute's 30th - A Party With Purpose

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Toronto's Harris Institute will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a special event in support of UNISON Benevolent Fund and MusiCounts on Thursday, November 28th at The Berkeley Church.

"This milestone event will raise much needed funds for two charities making a difference in people's lives", says John Harris, founder of the college. "It will be a jubilant gathering of graduates who are making a difference in the Canadian music industry".

The event will feature The Harris Alumni Awards; fine food, an upscale silent auction, unique raffle items and performances by THE INVIGILATORS (Harris Faculty) making their only Canadian appearance in 2019, plus special guest artists to be announced in October.

Jim Norris (Publisher, Canadian Musician Magazine), a supporter of Harris Institute since its inception, is coordinating Event Sponsors. Contact him at 905.374.9012 or jnorris@nwcworld.com

Harris Institute is an internationally recognized leader in music industry education. It ranked "best school of its kind" for a 7th year in the 2019 'Media Arts Education Report', is the only school outside the US in Billboard Magazine's 'Top 11 Schools' and was featured in Mix Magazine's 'Audio Education's Finest' and 'Billboard's 'Schools That Rock'. Alumni won or were nominated for 247 awards in the last 2 years and over 60% of the faculty have won awards for what they teach.

To see what and why the college is celebrating visit www.harrisinstitute.com

Details regarding the event will be posted on the Harris website on October 1st.

SOURCE Harris Institute

For further information: John Harris, President, 416.367.0178 or john@harrisinstitute.com

Related Links

www.harrisinstitute.com

