Hardy Diagnostics announces exclusive partnership for the US and Canada with Gradientech for the commercialization of the QuickMIC® system

QuickMIC® is an ultra-rapid antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) system designed to provide critical results for sepsis patients ­­­­­

SANTA MARIA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2024 /CNW/ -- This month Hardy Diagnostics entered into an exclusive partnership with the Swedish-based company Gradientech to distribute its FDA-classified breakthrough device, the QuickMIC®.

QuickMIC system

The QuickMIC® results contribute to timely and effective management of sepsis patients, helping clinicians make faster antibiotic treatment decisions. Sepsis is a serious condition and a leading cause of death in hospitals. Each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 1.7 million adults in the U.S. develop sepsis, and at least 250,000 die as a result. Sepsis is also the main reason why people are readmitted to the hospital. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence urges hospital staff to treat people with life-threatening sepsis within one hour of diagnosis. In clinical practice, this is often referred to as the 'golden hour.' "We are confident that the QuickMIC® system will soon become the standard in the hospital laboratory and will be ultimately responsible for saving many lives," says Jay Hardy, President and Founder of Hardy Diagnostics.

The QuickMIC® system is currently undergoing 510(k) clinical studies at two well-renowned hospitals in the United States. The QuickMIC® system is already available and in use at many hospitals in Europe. "As the exclusive distributor of QuickMIC in the US and Canada, Hardy Diagnostics will leverage its extensive network and knowledge of the clinical microbiology landscape to bring this innovative AST system to healthcare providers across North America. I believe few others can match Hardy Diagnostics' expertise in the US clinical microbiology market. Our two companies also share a common vision and place great value on our teams, ensuring a good partnership," says Sara Thorslund, CEO of Gradientech.

ABOUT HARDY DIAGNOSTICS

Hardy Diagnostics is an FDA-licensed manufacturer of medical devices for microbiological testing with an ISO 13485 certified Quality Management System. Hardy Diagnostics manufactures 2,700 products, distributes more than 13,000 products, offers services to more than 10,000 laboratories, exports products to over 80 foreign distributors, and maintains a network of nine distribution centers throughout the United States. Hardy Diagnostics supports the microbiology needs of clinical, pharmaceutical, cosmetics and personal care, as well as the food and beverage industries.

