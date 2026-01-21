Hard Rock Hotel London, Ontario Announces Debut on Forbes Travel Guide

Elevating Luxury Hospitality Standards in Canada's UNESCO City of Music

LONDON, ON, Jan. 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Hard Rock Hotel London, Ontario is proud to announce it is now featured by Forbes Travel Guide, the world-renowned authority on luxury hospitality. This milestone marks the first time a London, Ontario property has been included in the Forbes Travel Guide collection, further positioning the city on the global stage as an emerging luxury destination.

As part of the Forbes Travel Guide community, Hard Rock Hotel London joins an international network of hotels committed to delivering exceptional guest experiences through rigorous service standards, operational excellence, and a culture of continuous improvement. The hotel is now officially listed on the Forbes Travel Guide website as "Soon To Be Rated", representing its eligibility to earn a Star Rating through Forbes Travel Guide's exacting, incognito inspection process.

"Forbes Travel Guide's global recognition places us among an elite group of hotels pushing boundaries in design, service, and experience," said Martha Leach. "This honour is a reflection of our team's passion for delivering unforgettable, music-infused moments to every guest."

As part of its commitment to service excellence, Hard Rock Hotel London is implementing Forbes Travel Guide standards of operation across all departments, with a strong emphasis on leadership development, service training, and consistent execution at every guest touchpoint. The hotel will also engage in ongoing education, benchmarking, and strategic social and media collaboration with Forbes Travel Guide to further elevate the hotel's profile within the luxury travel space.

"We are delighted to welcome Hard Rock Hotel London, Ontario to Forbes Travel Guide's global community of exceptional hotels, representing the confluence of elevated service, unique experiences and superior amenities," said Hermann Elger, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. "We admire this hotel's colorful character and immersive music theme, and we look forward to it earning its first Star award through our incognito inspection process."

Located within the iconic 100 Kellogg Lane--Canada's largest indoor entertainment complex--Hard Rock Hotel London has quickly established itself as a distinctive lifestyle and luxury offering within Ontario. The hotel blends Hard Rock's globally recognized brand DNA with London's identity as Canada's only UNESCO City of Music, showcasing curated music memorabilia, immersive guest experiences, and innovative food and beverage concepts.

The journey to Forbes Travel Guide Star Rating reflects Hard Rock Hotel London's ongoing evolution and represents an exciting moment for the City of London's tourism and hospitality landscape, signaling growing international recognition and investment in premium travel experiences within the region.

Hard Rock Hotel London, Ontario opened in April 2025 and features 164 guest rooms and suites, a showstopping indoor/outdoor pool, multiple dining and nightlife venues, and signature Hard Rock brand experiences including Sound of Your Stay®, Rock Om®, Body Rock® Fitness Centre, and Unleashed® pet-friendly programming.

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide is the world-renowned authority on luxury hospitality, evaluating and verifying hotels, restaurants, spas, and ocean cruise ships based on objective, data-driven standards. Forbes Travel Guide's annual Star Awards are the industry's most prestigious benchmark for service excellence. For more information, visit forbestravelguide.com.

About Hard Rock®

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in nearly 80 countries spanning more than 300 venues including owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Locations and Cafes. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 88,000 pieces displayed at locations around the globe. The Unity by Hard Rock™ global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties. In addition, Hard Rock Digital spotlights the sports betting and iGaming experience with products remixed in the spirit of Hard Rock for players worldwide. HRI has received numerous industry and destination awards across the travel, hospitality, gaming, entertainment and food & beverage sectors. HRI currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com .

