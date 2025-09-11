Harbourfront Centre Welcomes Gatsby Redux: A Roaring Twenties Dance Experience on Toronto's Waterfront

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Harbourfront Centre is proud to present Gatsby Redux, an immersive outdoor performance that reimagines F. Scott Fitzgerald's literary masterpiece through dance. This joyous production takes place during the Water/Fall Festival, presented in partnership with the Waterfront BIA, transforming Harbourfront Centre's waterfront community campus into the glamorous world of the Roaring Twenties.

Lose yourself in the sparkle and scandal of Gatsby Redux, an outdoor dance experience that places you inside the story of The Great Gatsby, right here at Harbourfront Centre. (CNW Group/Harbourfront Centre)

Audiences are invited to step directly into the sights and sounds of the Jazz Age following a dazzling ensemble cast dressed in classic 1920s attire as they move across campus to an electrifying fusion of classic jazz and Electro Swing. Under the direction and choreography of Janet Roston, the award-winning Artistic Director of Mixed eMotion Theatrix (and recipient of Ovation, NAACP and Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards), Gatsby Redux reimagines F. Scott Fitzgerald's iconic novel through evocative choreography and movement. This is not just any performance; it's a bold experience unlike anything else on stage this season.

"Gatsby Redux is a perfect example of how dance can transform public space. By inviting audiences to move with the performers across our waterfront campus, it turns the act of watching into an immersive journey, one that connects art, history and community in a unique way," explains Diana Webley, Arts and Culture Manager, Harbourfront Centre.

Presented over two evenings, September 27 and 28, the performance encourages guests to get into the spirit and dress in their best 1920s-inspired attire, plus comfortable shoes, as they follow the performers throughout Harbourfront Centre's campus.

Critical Acclaim for Gatsby Redux

"Ms. Roston is one of L.A.'s best choreographers. Her Gatsby Redux transports the audience to the '20s with touching, wry and animated movement." – Stage and Cinema

"Stunning... Gatsby Redux was filled with exquisite dancing, beautifully detailed costumes, and the joyous atmosphere of the Jazz Age. For a little over an hour, everyone was transported back in time." – Jeff Slayton, LA Dance Chronicle

"Everything about this dance piece is well done, polished, with a cherry on top." – Valerie-Jean Miller, Broadway World

Event Details

Gatsby Redux

- Dates: September 27 & 28, 2025

- Time: 6–7:30pm

- Location: Harbourfront Centre, 235 Queens Quay West

About Harbourfront Centre

Harbourfront Centre is Toronto's waterfront community campus for arts, culture, learning and recreation. Spanning a 10-acre campus at the heart of Toronto's central waterfront, it is a registered, charitable not-for-profit cultural organization that offers year-round programs and events accessible to all audiences. The organization champions established and emerging Canadian artists across varied disciplines and serves as a recreational hub for more than 6.3 million annual visitors. Whether hailing from across the street or around the globe, Harbourfront Centre offers memorable and meaningful experiences for all who visit. www.harbourfrontcentre.com

