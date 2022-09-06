Harbour Equity Successfully Closes First Two Investments in JV Development Fund VI

TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Harbour Equity Capital Corp. ("Harbour Equity") is pleased to announce that it has successfully closed the first two investments in Harbour Equity JV Development Fund VI ("Fund VI"). Fund VI completed its first closing on June 30, 2022, with an $82.45 million private placement offering. A second and final closing is expected prior to year-end.

"We've seen some excellent opportunities since closing Fund VI in June. We are really excited about the initial Fund VI investments and are currently evaluating several other quality opportunities, while being mindful of the current inflationary and rising interest rate environment as we consider new investments," said Harbour Equity President, Ari Silverberg. "We appreciate the continued trust and support of our Fund VI investors and are very grateful for long standing development partnerships we have been able to create since launching our first fund in 2013."

Harbour Equity utilizes flexible joint venture structures to invest in both ground-up development and value-add opportunities, either at the time of land acquisition or later in the development process. Harbour Equity partners with experienced developers with a strong track record and specific experience in the asset class or geographic market in which the development is planned. Fund VI will invest in real estate development opportunities across all asset classes in major markets throughout Canada.

Fund VI has closed its first two investments, which include:

$20.80 million for a 50% interest in a 58.8-acre property to be developed as approximately 500 low and medium density residential units in Courtice, ON . Harbour Equity, as the fund manager, committed $10.97 million for a 26.4% interest in the project while co-investors committed to $9.83 million for a 23.6% interest in the property.

for a 50% interest in a 58.8-acre property to be developed as approximately 500 low and medium density residential units in . Harbour Equity, as the fund manager, committed for a 26.4% interest in the project while co-investors committed to for a 23.6% interest in the property. $7.80 million for a 50% interest in a 1.1-acre property to be developed as an approximately 250,000 sf mixed use condominium in Toronto, ON .

Harbour Equity, a leading capital provider for developers in urban markets throughout Canada, has invested in over 65 projects since 2011, which on completion will comprise over $2.5 billion in real estate value, in a range of asset classes including for-sale and purpose-built rental residential, retail, office and industrial developments.

