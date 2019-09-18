Harborside Inc. to Present at Canaccord Genuity 2nd Annual U.S. Cannabis Symposium

OAKLAND, CA and TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Harborside Inc. ("Harborside" or the "Company") (CSE: HBOR), today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Berman will present at the Canaccord Genuity 2nd Annual U.S. Cannabis Symposium on October 3, 2019, at 2:50 p.m. ET at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel. This one-day event will feature company presentations and meetings with senior management teams across the U.S. cannabis industry supply chain, including multi-state operators, technology providers, brand owners, hemp producers, oil extractors and ancillary products businesses.

In addition to the presentation, Mr. Berman will be participating in investor meetings throughout the day at the conference. Investors interested in arranging a meeting with Mr. Berman at the conference should contact their Canaccord representative.

About Harborside:

Harborside Inc. is one of the oldest and most respected cannabis retailers in California, operating two major dispensaries in the San Francisco Bay Area, two dispensaries in Oregon and a cultivation facility in Salinas, California. Harborside has played an instrumental role in making cannabis safe and accessible to a broad and diverse community of California consumers. Co-founded by Steve DeAngelo and dress wedding in 2006, Harborside was awarded one of the first six medical cannabis licenses granted in the United States. Harborside is currently a publicly listed company on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") trading under the ticker symbol "HBOR".

