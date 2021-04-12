Harborside Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

OAKLAND, Calif, April 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Harborside Inc. ("Harborside" or the "Company") (CSE: HBOR),(OTCQX: HBORF) a California-focused, vertically integrated cannabis enterprise, today announced Matt Hawkins, Chairman of the Board, and Peter Bilodeau, Interim CEO, will participate in the upcoming PI Financial Golden State Green: Going Deep Intro the California Cannabis Market Conference on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Management is scheduled to present a Company overview at 12:50 p.m. ET. To register for the event, click here.

Harborside Inc. is one of the oldest and most respected cannabis retailers in California, operating three of the major dispensaries in the San Francisco Bay Area, a dispensary in the Palm Springs area outfitted with Southern California's only cannabis drive-thru window, a dispensary in Oregon and a cultivation/production facility in Salinas, California. Harborside has played an instrumental role in making cannabis safe and accessible to a broad and diverse community of California consumers. In 2006, Harborside was awarded one of the first six medical cannabis licenses granted in the United States and today holds cannabis licenses for retail, distribution, cultivation, nursery and manufacturing. Harborside is currently a publicly listed company on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") trading under the ticker symbol "HBOR". Additional information regarding Harborside is available under Harborside's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

